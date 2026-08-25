SC orders rape convict Tarun Tejpal to surrender within 3 weeks; rejects plea seeking exemption

A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe also directed Tejpal to furnish the surrender certificate before the Court. The single-judge bench also agreed to list his criminal appeal on September 22, provided he submits the surrender certificate by then.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 20:03 IST
SC orders rape convict Tarun Tejpal to surrender within 3 weeks; rejects plea seeking exemption
Rape convict and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected convicted rapist and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering before his plea filed against the Bombay High Court judgement convicting him is listed in the top court and ordered him to surrender within three weeks. A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe also directed Tejpal to furnish the surrender certificate before the Court. The single-judge bench also agreed to list his criminal appeal on September 22, provided he submits the surrender certificate by then.

Tejpal had sought exemption from surrendering on the ground that his appeal should first be listed and heard by the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, argued that the Court has the power to dispense with the requirement of surrender in an appropriate case and list the criminal appeal even where the accused has not surrendered. Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Goa, opposed the plea and submitted that the exemption application had to be considered in light of the merits of the case. He relied on the findings of the Bombay High Court and submitted that the case involved an aggravated offence of rape for which Tejpal had been sentenced to 10 years' of rigorous imprisonment.

Justice Aradhe observed that the Court was considering the exemption plea precisely because it had the power to do so. Sibal submitted that Tejpal's case involved a challenge to the High Court's reversal of his acquittal and that the merits of the appeal warranted consideration. The Court, however, made clear that it had gone through the High Court judgment and asked either parties - Tejpal and State of Goa to confine its submissions to the question of exemption.

The Court asked how much time Tejpal would require to surrender. Following the submission that three weeks would be required, the Court rejected the application seeking exemption and directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks and furnish proof of surrender. The Court further directed that, if the surrender certificate is furnished, Tejpal's appeal against Bombay HC judgement be listed on September 22.

Tejpal's appeal challenges the Bombay High Court judgment convicting him in the 2013 rape case and sentencing him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment. The High Court had reversed his acquittal by the trial court. In his appeal, Tejpal has challenged the High Court's appreciation of the victim's evidence and other material relied upon to convict him. He has particularly relied on CCTV footage from the hotel lift in Goa where the alleged offence took place, arguing that the footage is inconsistent with the victim's account.

According to Tejpal's plea, the CCTV footage and the evidence of the hotel's security manager show that the lift doors automatically opened on reaching a designated floor and remained open for at least four seconds. He has argued that the sequence captured on CCTV, including the movement of the lift while he and the victim were allegedly absent from it, was inconsistent with the prosecution's version accepted by the High Court. Tejpal has also relied on WhatsApp messages, emails, CCTV footage and the evidence of other witnesses to challenge the High Court's assessment of the victim's conduct following the alleged incidents. His plea contends that this material was inconsistent with the victim's version on which his conviction was based.

The immediate issue before the Supreme Court, however, was limited to whether Tejpal could be exempted from surrendering so that his criminal appeal could be listed. The Court rejected that request and directed him to surrender before the appeal is listed. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war e...

Global
2
Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines 

Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines 

Global
3
Nigeria's president orders rescue after mass kidnapping

Nigeria's president orders rescue after mass kidnapping

Global
4
Golf-PGA Tour overhauls post-season, moving to match play format in 2028

Golf-PGA Tour overhauls post-season, moving to match play format in 2028

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

Cost, Distance and Limited Services Leave Uganda’s Stroke Survivors Without Rehabilitation

Foreign Aid Is Shrinking- Can Debt Relief and Remittances Fill the Gap?

Green Synthesis, Wastewater Cleanup and Precision Detection: The Rise of Periodate Chemistry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026