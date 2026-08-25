Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Brignone has further knee surgery 

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 20:51 IST
Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Brignone has further knee surgery 

Italy's double ​Olympic ski champion ​Federica Brignone had ‌successful surgery ​on Tuesday to remove a plate and screws that ‌were inserted in her left knee last year. Brignone, now 36, won Alpine skiing gold in super-G ‌and giant slalom at the Milano-Cortina Games ‌last February, 10 months after she suffered multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament at ⁠the ​national championships.

The ⁠Italian Winter Sports Federation said Brignone would be able ⁠to resume physical activity within a few weeks. Brignone ​said on Facebook before the operation that she ⁠had decided on further surgery because she was still ⁠in ​pain when skiing and doing certain other activities.

The Alpine ski World Cup season ⁠starts in late October with a giant slalom in ⁠Soelden, ⁠Austria. The world championships are in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, next February.

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