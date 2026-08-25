Gujarat anganwadi workers send over 4.50 lakh rakhis to soldiers guarding nation's borders

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Anganwadi workers sent over 4.50 lakh rakhis to honour the brave soldiers who guard the nation's borders round the clock. In the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Raksha Sutra Kalash was symbolically handed over to officers of the border forces, a release said.

The soldiers guarding the nation's borders remain dedicated to protecting the motherland while staying away from their families. To honour their service and express their gratitude, Anganwadi workers, under the guidance of Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr Manisha Vakil, sent these rakhis on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The rakhis symbolise the prayers and wishes of the Anganwadi workers for the safety of the brave soldiers. For the past three years, Gujarat has celebrated Raksha Bandhan under "Ek Rakhi Desh Ke Jawano Ke Naam" to express love and support for soldiers serving at the borders and make them feel connected to families back home.

The women of Gujarat have added a patriotic spirit to Raksha Bandhan by sending Rakhis to the brave soldiers. The Raksha Sutra Kalash was received by personnel of the Army, BSF, CRPF and NDRF in Gandhinagar. Those present included Secretary of Women and Child Development Rakesh Shankar, Commissioner of Women and Child Development Dr. Ranjit Kumar Singh, senior officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department, personnel of BSF, CRPF and NDRF and Anganwadi worker sisters. (ANI)