Maharashtra: Farmers stopped 'Onion Express' heading to Delhi at Lasalgaon Station in Nashik

Farmers in Maharashtra stopped 'Onion Express' heading to Delhi at Lasalgaon Station in Nashik on Wednesday. They alleged that rotten onions were being loaded on the train instead of the quality onions procured from them. India's retail inflation rose to 4.45 per cent in July from 4.38 per cent in June, mainly driven by a pickup in food inflation, particularly higher prices of onion, ginger and garlic, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

On Tuesday, a review meeting on the availability and prices of onions and sugar in Delhi was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The meeting noted that there is currently no shortage of onions or sugar in the capital. However, if prices rise further, the Delhi government will ensure that residents do not have to bear the additional burden. According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, the government will procure onions and sugar from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), a Central government institution, and arrange to make them available at various locations across the capital. These items will be sold based on the prices at which they are procured from NAFED, while the Delhi government will bear the cost of transportation and other related expenses.

The department has been asked to put in place arrangements to monitor the supply of onions received by Delhi, ensure that it reaches the market properly and prevent hoarding, along with taking necessary action where required, the CMO said. Food and Supplies Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials of the department were present at the meeting. In view of the possibility of a further rise in onion and sugar prices, the Chief Minister directed the department to prepare a detailed action plan. This includes considering arrangements to make affordable onions available to people through camps at various locations across Delhi.

Sirsa said the government's effort is to ensure that Delhi residents do not have to bear the burden if onion prices rise further in the market. Onions will be sold to people based on the price at which they are made available by NAFED. The Delhi government will bear transportation and other related expenses and will not allow any additional burden to fall on the people of Delhi under any circumstances. The Food and Supplies Minister said the Central government has prescribed quantity-related provisions to prevent hoarding of sugar. The Delhi government will also take action under these provisions, and if sugar is found to be stored or hoarded beyond the prescribed limit at any place, action will be taken against those responsible.

The department has also been directed to examine how sugar can be made available and supplied to people at affordable rates. A detailed plan has been sought for this purpose. (ANI)