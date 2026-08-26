A Warming Planet, a Weary Mind: Climate Distress Reaches University Life

Climate change can occupy far more mental space for youth than worries about rising temperatures or extreme weather, with fears about an uncertain future sometimes reaching into decisions about education, careers and whether present-day effort will still matter years from now. A new study titled 'University students in the era of climate change: climate distress is associated with academic burnout and engagement through academic amotivation,' published in Frontiers in Psychology, examines this less visible academic impact and identifies loss of motivation as an important link between climate distress and students' experiences of burnout and engagement.

Researchers Luciano Romano and colleagues focused on climate distress, a pattern of negative emotions and thoughts about climate change that can interfere with concentration and everyday activities. Rather than finding that climate distress directly causes students to burn out or disengage, their results point toward a more specific pathway: students reporting greater climate distress also tended to report stronger academic amotivation, which was associated with greater burnout and weaker engagement with their studies.

Climate worries can reach into students' plans for the future

Young people are particularly exposed to the psychological weight of climate change because they are likely to live with its consequences for decades. Previous research cited by the authors has connected climate concerns with fear, insecurity, eco-anxiety, depressive symptoms and worries about education and careers, while climate distress itself can involve guilt, fear, persistent worry and difficulty concentrating on everyday activities.

University life makes this relationship especially important because education is closely tied to expectations about the future. Students invest years of effort in degrees partly because they expect their education to open opportunities later in life. When the future begins to feel unstable or beyond personal control, the researchers suggest that some students may start questioning the value or purpose of that investment.

Academic amotivation is more than feeling tired before an exam or temporarily losing enthusiasm for a course. Amotivated students may struggle to see a meaningful connection between what they are doing at university and the outcomes they value, sometimes feeling detached from coursework, professors and university activities or wondering why they are studying at all.

The researchers proposed that intense climate concerns could coexist with feelings of helplessness about the future, which may be reflected in how students view their academic path. A student who begins to believe that studying has little purpose may gradually withdraw psychologically from academic life, leaving fewer motivational resources for dealing with demanding coursework.

Study of 375 students reveals motivation as the crucial link

The researchers initially recruited 382 university students through an online survey conducted between May and September 2025. Seven participants were removed after failing an attention check, leaving 375 students aged 18 to 37, with an average age of 21.64. Nearly all were Italian, 65.1% were women, 75.5% were bachelor's students, and 24.5% were studying for master's degrees, with participants drawn from both private and public universities in Italy.

Students completed established measures covering climate change distress, academic motivation, burnout and engagement. Climate distress included experiences such as finding it difficult to concentrate when thinking about climate change, while burnout captured experiences such as mental exhaustion caused by studying. Engagement assessed the more positive side of university life, including whether students felt energetic while studying.

The researchers then used path analysis to examine whether academic amotivation could statistically account for the relationship between climate distress and academic outcomes, while controlling for intrinsic, extrinsic and introjected forms of motivation. The clearest pattern was that greater climate distress was associated with greater academic amotivation. Greater amotivation was then associated with higher academic burnout and lower academic engagement. Burnout and engagement were also negatively related to each other.

The indirect association between climate distress and burnout through amotivation was statistically significant, with a standardised estimate of 0.06. The corresponding indirect association with engagement was −0.06, meaning greater climate distress was linked through amotivation to weaker engagement. Importantly, climate distress did not show significant direct associations with either burnout or engagement once this pathway was examined.

This distinction matters, as the findings do not suggest that worrying about climate change automatically makes a student burned out or disengaged. They indicate that climate distress may matter academically when it accompanies a deeper feeling that studying lacks purpose, value or a meaningful connection to future outcomes.

Intrinsic motivation appears to offer a healthier academic pattern

The study also uncovered useful differences among other forms of motivation. Introjected motivation, where students act partly because of internal pressures such as proving themselves, and extrinsic motivation, where studying is connected with outside rewards or outcomes, were both positively associated with burnout.

Intrinsic motivation showed the opposite pattern: students who were more strongly motivated by genuine interest and satisfaction in learning tended to report less burnout, greater engagement and less amotivation. Among the motivational covariates, intrinsic motivation was the only one significantly and positively associated with engagement, showing one of the strongest relationships reported in the model.

The authors interpret the broader findings cautiously through psychological theories concerned with self-determination and personal resources. Climate distress may coexist with helplessness, uncertainty and a reduced sense of control, which could make students question the meaning of their academic path. Another possibility is that persistent climate distress consumes psychological resources, leaving students less able to maintain motivation when faced with academic demands. These explanations remain theoretical because the study did not directly measure psychological needs such as autonomy, competence or perceived control.

Universities may need to treat climate distress as an educational issue

The research adds an important caution before turning these results into university policy. This was a cross-sectional study, meaning all variables were measured within the same general period, so it cannot establish cause and effect. Burnout might contribute to amotivation, amotivation could contribute to burnout, or the relationship could work in both directions. The study also did not measure broader factors such as anxiety, depression, academic stress, psychological wellbeing, family support or social support.

The authors explicitly warn that statistical significance should not be confused with strong practical impact, describing climate distress as a modest correlate of academic functioning. The sample was overwhelmingly Italian and cannot represent university students globally, while the shortened academic motivation scale used in the research still requires validation in an independent sample.

Even with those limits, the findings open a useful direction for higher education. Universities could study whether climate education that acknowledges emotional strain, gives students space to discuss climate concerns and strengthens their sense of agency and resilience is associated with healthier motivation and academic adjustment. The authors stress that longitudinal and intervention studies are needed before such approaches can be said to improve outcomes.