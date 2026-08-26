Delhi Govt launches 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojna' with Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women

The Delhi Government on Wednesday launched the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojna', a historic initiative aimed at making women in the capital economically empowered, self-reliant and financially secure, an official release said. At an event held at Talkatora Stadium, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi MPs, government ministers, public representatives and other dignitaries formally launched the scheme.

Dedicated to women's economic empowerment, financial security and self-reliance, the scheme has so far issued sanction letters to 4,190 eligible beneficiaries following the prescribed eligibility and verification process. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 directly into their bank accounts through DBT from September 1. The women will be free to use the amount as they choose for their needs and various family-related expenses.

During the programme, the guests symbolically handed over sanction letters to 65 selected beneficiary women. The letters marked the government's commitment, on the occasion of the launch of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna, to women's economic empowerment and to helping them move forward with dignity and self-reliance. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to senior eligible women in families in the 21-60 age group, strengthening their financial security, self-reliance and empowerment. Under the scheme, each eligible woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra appreciated the work being undertaken by the Delhi Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the development of Delhi and, in particular, for the welfare of women and daughters. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee means a guarantee that work will be completed, and the launch of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna is proof of the fulfilment of that commitment.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is continuously working for the welfare and empowerment of mothers and sisters across the country. At the same time, the Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to providing women with the facilities and economic opportunities they need. The Delhi Lakshmi Yojna is an important initiative towards making women financially stronger, enhancing their self-respect and helping them become self-reliant. He congratulated the Chief Minister on fulfilling this important commitment.

On the occasion, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the sisters and daughters of Delhi. He said the scheme, launched on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, is a special gift for the women of Delhi. Referring to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, he said that a woman who gave birth to great kings and eminent personalities cannot be called bad. "Women account for nearly half of the country's population and will have an equal role in building a developed Delhi and a developed India," LG Sandhu said, as per the release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a vision of the different streams of the nation's strength, including manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, technology, innovation, Gati Shakti, defence power, the green and blue economy, and soft power. Nari Shakti has an important role to play in all these areas. It is through Nari Shakti that Rashtra Shakti can be built. The Lieutenant Governor said women are regarded as 'Griha Lakshmi' in the Indian family system. The Delhi Lakshmi Yojna takes this sentiment forward and is an important step towards strengthening women's dignity, empowerment and financial independence. Welcoming the provision for digital transfer under the scheme, he said it would help ensure transparency and effectiveness in delivering assistance to beneficiary women.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government had resolved to provide Rs 2,500 in monthly financial assistance to the sisters of Delhi, and that commitment is now becoming a reality. Registration for the scheme began on August 1, and more than 9.22 lakh women have registered so far. The scheme is not limited to providing financial assistance; it is also a means of giving women in Delhi financial security, confidence and the ability to make their own decisions. The government is ensuring that eligible women receive the benefits in a transparent and organised manner.

The Chief Minister said the monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 under the scheme would take into account both women's current expenses and their future savings. Of this, Rs 1,000 will be made available through a digital wallet for spending, while Rs 1,500 will be deposited as an FD/RD to help build savings for the future. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said women are regarded as symbols of prosperity and strength, like Maa Lakshmi, in families and society. "Women not only manage their families but also strengthen society as a whole. This is why the scheme has been named the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojna', so that every sister in Delhi can gain greater financial strength and confidence in her life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear message is that if the country has to progress, women must progress. Only when women become economically and socially stronger will families, society and the country move forward rapidly," she said.

The Chief Minister said women and daughters are at the centre of her government's schemes. The Delhi Government has launched several initiatives keeping in mind the different stages of women's lives and their different needs. She also mentioned other initiatives of the Delhi Government, including the Delhi Lakhpati Beti Scheme, Vidya Vahini Scheme, Palna Scheme, Pink Card, Annamol Scheme and free LPG cylinders for eligible women. She said these schemes aim to make women's lives easier, reduce the burden of family expenses and make them safer and more self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said the Central Government is also continuously working for the economic and social empowerment of women under the leadership of the Prime Minister. She mentioned schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. She said that under PM Modi's leadership, crores of women across the country are becoming part of self-help groups, entrepreneurship, digital finance and new technology. The Delhi Government is also working to expand economic opportunities for women with the same broader vision.

"Monthly financial assistance alone is not enough to make women self-reliant. They must also be provided with employment and business opportunities. With this approach, a provision has been made in Delhi for collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore for small entrepreneurs, providing relief from capital constraints to those looking to start or expand their businesses. This initiative will also create new opportunities for women entrepreneurs," the Delhi CM said. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that before the launch of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna, she had visited the famous Lakshmi Temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, to seek Maa Lakshmi's blessings and pray for the women of Delhi. She said she had prayed to Maa Lakshmi that the scheme should never stop and that assistance should continue to reach eligible sisters in Delhi every month, enabling them to keep moving forward and improve their lives.

The Chief Minister said the launch of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna during the special occasion of Sawan, Teej and Raksha Bandhan is a special gift for the sisters of Delhi. Describing it as 'Teej ka Sindhara' and 'Rakhi ki Saugaat' from the Prime Minister to the sisters of Delhi, she said the assistance would give women an opportunity to use the money for their needs and dreams. She also said Delhi is a land of goddesses, blessed by Maa Jhande Wali, Maa Kalka, Maa Chhatarpur, Maa Yogmaya and other manifestations of Shakti. Her endeavour is to ensure that every woman in Delhi remains safe, happy and self-reliant. The Chief Minister assured the sisters from Delhi who attended the programme that she would personally deliver to the Prime Minister the rakhis and letters of thanks they had brought for him.

A large number of women present at the programme welcomed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with slogans of 'Dhanyawad Rekha Didi'. The entire venue reverberated with their enthusiasm and support. For many women, the moment was not merely the launch of a scheme, but an emotional occasion in which their struggles, hopes and dreams of a better future received recognition and support. The launch event of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna at Talkatora Stadium also offered a vibrant glimpse of Delhi's cultural diversity and enthusiasm. After the arrival of beneficiary women and participants, cultural groups presented special performances, creating an atmosphere of excitement and celebration at the programme.

Special registration counters were also set up at the venue to connect more eligible women with the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna. Information related to the scheme was provided at these counters, and eligible women were assisted with the registration process. As the Delhi Government fulfilled one of its important promises, public representatives joined thousands of women as witnesses to the special event at Talkatora Stadium. They congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on fulfilling the commitment and encouraged the women and participants who attended the programme. The venue had a festive atmosphere, with slogans in support of the Delhi Government and the Chief Minister being raised continuously.

Delhi MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and Praveen Khandelwal; Delhi Government ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra; Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi; and several MLAs and councillors were present at the programme. Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Rashmi Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Vipul Pathak and other senior officials were also present. (ANI)