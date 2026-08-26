Delhi Health Minister holds virtual review meeting with government hospitals on H1N1, seasonal influenza preparedness

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on WednesdayF held a virtual review meeting with the Medical Directors (MDs) and Medical Superintendents (MSs) of various Delhi Government hospitals to review preparedness for H1N1, seasonal influenza and related respiratory illnesses. The virtual meeting was also attended by Secretary (Health), Special Secretary, along with Senior Officers of Health Department.

The meeting focused on strengthening emergency services and ensuring adequate availability of isolation beds, doctors, diagnostic facilities, essential medicines and other critical resources across hospitals, said a release. As many as 138 H1N1 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of H1N1 cases in Delhi to 2,446. The cumulative number of Influenza-A cases in Delhi stood at 3,177, said a release.

Hospitals were instructed to maintain at least five isolation beds, while larger hospitals should have 10 or more isolation beds for managing influenza and vector-borne disease cases. The Minister also directed hospitals to ensure proper shift-wise duty rosters and round-the-clock availability of doctors and medical staff. Special emphasis was placed on children and elderly persons, with hospitals directed to ensure timely assessment and appropriate care for these vulnerable groups.

The Health Minister further directed hospitals to establish or strengthen dedicated Flu Corners in emergency departments, with Senior Residents deployed for emergency duty. Suspected patients should be promptly assessed and, wherever clinically indicated, swab samples collected and sent for testing. Hospitals were also directed to ensure adequate availability of Viral Transport Medium (VTM) and other supplies required for respiratory specimen collection and testing. A review of medicine availability was also undertaken. Hospital administrations were directed to submit regular reports on the availability of essential medicines and ensure adequate stocks. Wherever necessary, hospitals have been advised to undertake local procurement of essential medicines to prevent any disruption in patient care.

The Minister also stressed the need for clear and visible banners carrying relevant information for patients and attendants, along with IEC (Information, Education and Communication) material, particularly in emergency areas and other high-footfall locations, to promote awareness regarding influenza symptoms, precautions and appropriate healthcare-seeking behaviour. Speaking after the meeting, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the review was aimed at strengthening preparedness and ensuring that every hospital is equipped to respond effectively, without creating any sense of panic.

The Health Minister said, "This was not merely a meeting to issue instructions, but a comprehensive review of the preparedness of our hospitals. Our doctors and medical teams are working very hard and doing an excellent job. We have reviewed the availability of beds, testing facilities, medicines and emergency services to ensure that there is no gap in patient care." The Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to remain vigilant but not panic, and reiterated the importance of respiratory hygiene, appropriate mask use, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoiding unnecessary exposure to crowded places, particularly when symptomatic. Citizens experiencing influenza-like symptoms, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups, have been advised to seek medical advice promptly and avoid self-medication.

The Health Department will continue to closely monitor influenza trends and hospital preparedness, with a focus on timely testing, adequate isolation capacity, availability of essential medicines and uninterrupted emergency services. Testing and treatment facilities are available across Government hospitals, health facilities and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and there is no need for panic. (ANI)