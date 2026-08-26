Tripura: 4 Bangladeshi Nationals, Indian Facilitator arrested near MBB airport

In a major breakthrough, the Airport Police Station in Tripura's West district arrested four Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian alleged facilitator during an operation in the MBB Airport area, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 23:51 IST
Tripura: 4 Bangladeshi Nationals, Indian Facilitator arrested near MBB airport
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a major breakthrough, the Airport Police Station in Tripura's West district arrested four Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian alleged facilitator during an operation in the MBB Airport area, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a specific tip-off, a team from Airport Police Station conducted a search operation in the area and detained the five individuals, including the four Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian national suspected of acting as a facilitator.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against all the arrested persons and are carrying out a detailed investigation to ascertain the circumstances of their entry into Tripura and the role of the Indian facilitator. Speaking about the operation, Officer-in-Charge of Airport Police Station Shyamal Debnath said the arrests were made on the basis of confidential information and that further investigation is underway.

Police are also examining whether the arrested Bangladeshi nationals had entered India through unauthorised routes and whether any larger network was involved in facilitating their movement. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

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