Polo Hotels Group launches Chapter Hotels & Resorts, a new upscale boutique hospitality brand

Polo Hotels Group, one of Northeast India's leading homegrown hospitality groups, has announced the launch of Chapter Hotels & Resorts, a new upscale boutique hospitality brand aimed at the modern, experience-driven traveller. The new brand seeks to offer a contemporary interpretation of luxury rooted in local culture, destination-specific experiences and design. With the guiding principle that "the place comes first", Chapter Hotels & Resorts will integrate local food, art, music, architecture and experiences into each property rather than treating them as conventional hotel add-ons.

The brand is positioned as a fresh addition to the Polo Hotels Group portfolio, targeting a younger and increasingly experience-led generation of travellers who value character, design, community and storytelling alongside comfort and premium hospitality. "We called it 'Chapter' because every hotel opens a new part of the destination for the guest. Same brand energy, different local story. The plan is to build more soon -- each with its own voice," said Deval Tibrewalla, WTD and CEO, Hotel Polo Towers Limited.

According to the group, Chapter Hotels & Resorts draws on more than three decades of Polo Hotels Group's operating experience in Northeast India. The brand aims to present the region from within, reflecting its hills, markets, communities and cultural traditions while creating contemporary hospitality spaces. The brand's first property, Chapter Lakeside, Tripura, is a 17-key resort coming up on the shores of Rudrasagar Lake, around 90 minutes from Agartala airport. Scheduled to open later this year, the resort has been designed to provide contemporary travellers with an opportunity to explore Tripura while staying close to one of the state's prominent natural and cultural landscapes.

The property will feature a lake-view swimming pool, poolside bar, all-day dining and boat transfers, making the lake an integral part of the guest experience. The 'Neermahal Palace' will form a prominent visual backdrop from the pool and several rooms. Food and beverage will form a central part of the Chapter experience. At Chapter Lakeside, the culinary programme will draw inspiration from Kokborok and Mui Borok traditions, with ingredients and flavours including herbs, river fish, bamboo shoots and banana flowers. The bar is also planned around local botanicals and Tripura's emerging craft beverage culture.

"Upscale is not expensive wallpaper. It is good decisions. Put the pool where the view is. Cook food from the region. Build a bar with a point of view. Keep it sharp, warm and local. That is Chapter," Tibrewalla said. The group's second announced property is Chapter Resort Upper Shillong, a 37-key resort in Meghalaya located amid paddy fields. The resort will be built around its pool and is positioned as a distinctive leisure destination in and around Shillong.

A key component of the Chapter brand will be 'Cassette Kitchen & Bar', which will serve as the social and culinary hub of its properties. The concept will use ingredients sourced from tea gardens, hill markets and local growers, with menus designed to reflect the region while maintaining a contemporary and accessible approach. The launch comes as Northeast India gains increasing attention as a tourism destination, supported by improved connectivity, rising traveller interest and investments in tourism infrastructure. Through Chapter Hotels & Resorts, Polo Hotels Group intends to develop hospitality experiences in destinations that have traditionally remained outside mainstream leisure circuits.

The group said the initiative is also expected to contribute to local economic development, employment generation and the development of hospitality skills within the region. Chapter Hotels & Resorts has an active development pipeline covering West Bengal, Nagaland and other destinations across the Northeast. The proposed properties are expected to include heritage assets, hill stays, cultural destinations and leisure circuits.

The brand will follow a flexible development model encompassing owned, managed and retrofit properties. However, the group said the core standards will remain consistent, including upscale amenities, distinctive design, strong food and beverage offerings and an authentic local narrative. Polo Hotels Group was founded by Kishan Tibrewalla in Shillong in 1986 and opened its first hotel, Hotel Polo Towers, in 1991. Over the past three decades, the group has expanded its hospitality footprint across Northeast India and currently operates multiple hotels and venues, with several more in development.

The group's portfolio spans 'Polo Hotels & Resorts' at the upscale end, Chapter Hotels & Resorts in the boutique segment and Max in the midscale category. With the launch of Chapter, Polo Hotels Group is seeking to establish a new hospitality proposition in which destination, design, food and local culture become central to the guest experience. The group believes each property should tell a distinct story while maintaining a common brand identity.

The company said the expansion plans, pipeline properties and anticipated opening dates are forward-looking and subject to change. (ANI)