"India is truly paradise": Trichy woman recounts Nepal flash flood ordeal, thanks centre and Tamil Nadu govt

A Tiruchirappalli woman who survived flash floods and a natural disaster in Nepal while travelling on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar has recounted her harrowing experience, expressing gratitude to the Central and Tamil Nadu governments for coordinating the rescue operation and urging the authorities to establish a dedicated emergency helpline for Indians stranded abroad. Shivaranjani, a resident of Woriyur in Tiruchirappalli, shared her experience with reporters after returning safely to India.

"Travelling to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar had been a lifelong dream of mine. I had been praying for the past six months for this dream to come true. On August 23, I travelled through Kumbakonam-based Super Yatra Travels. We left Kathmandu on the morning of August 24 and stayed at Shiyakul Base. On August 26, we resumed our journey. The roads towards the Kyirong Embassy were in extremely poor condition," she said. "We were enjoying the natural surroundings when we suddenly saw thick black smoke. A total of 57 people had undertaken the pilgrimage. Among them, 21 of us were travelling together, including friends and distant relatives, with three additional people joining us because seats were available," Shivaranjani said.

"When we were about three kilometres from the Kyirong Embassy, there was heavy traffic congestion. We did not even realise when our driver got down and left. Suddenly, a massive torrent of water mixed with debris and black sludge came rushing towards us, sweeping away everything in its path. Fortunately, our vehicle had stopped at a bend, and by God's grace, all of us escaped safely," she said. "The attendant travelling with us ran away. We climbed up one after another, helping each other. Poonguzhali and Rathinakumar from Mayiladuthurai helped pull up those who were unable to climb to safety. They even removed their own saree and used it to rescue others. To us, they appeared like Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati themselves," she said.

Shivaranjani said the group later reached higher ground and stayed at an Army camp. "After reaching higher ground, we stayed at an Army camp. Someone there told us that people who had been staying at that location earlier had died and opened the place for us to stay. We felt extremely relieved. Otherwise, many more people could have been trapped and frozen to death," she said.

"When I looked down from the higher ground, the scene appeared as though Lord Kailasanathar himself was showing us his presence. After seeing that, I felt that my life had attained fulfilment. Although 57 people had undertaken the pilgrimage, we are deeply worried about what happened to those who remain unaccounted for. I pray to God that they too return safely," she said. Recalling the difficulties faced at the camp, she said relatives working at the Chennai Secretariat informed the authorities about their situation, following which they received assistance and reassurance.

"We faced many difficulties at the camp. After our relatives who work at the Chennai Secretariat informed the authorities about our situation, we received hope and reassurance. Officials from both the Central and Tamil Nadu governments remained in continuous contact with us and worked to bring us back safely," Shivaranjani said. "We are extremely grateful to the Central and State governments for coordinating the rescue operation and bringing us back safely. Whether it was the Union Ministers or Tamil Nadu Ministers, everyone extended excellent cooperation and interacted with us in a very approachable manner. That was deeply touching," she said.

Sharing her reflections after returning to India, she said the experience made her appreciate the country and its infrastructure. "You realise the value of India only when you travel outside the country. India is truly a paradise. Whether it is roads or basic infrastructure, everything in India feels like heaven compared to what we experienced there. I sincerely thank the Government of India and the Tamil Nadu government. After this experience, I truly realised that we are living in a blessed land," she said.

Shivaranjani also urged the government to establish a dedicated emergency helpline for Indians stranded overseas during natural disasters. "During disasters like this, the government should announce a dedicated emergency helpline number through which people stranded abroad can immediately contact the authorities and seek rescue assistance. I have conveyed this request to Union Minister S. Jaishankar and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, and I urge the government to consider it immediately," she said.

She further called for stricter verification of travel agencies organising such pilgrimages. "When travel agencies are granted licences, the authorities should thoroughly verify their credibility and ensure that they are trustworthy and will not abandon or cheat passengers. Our original passports and other important documents were lost in the disaster. I request the Central and State governments to take steps to recover and deliver these documents to our homes," Shivaranjani said.

Meanwhile, a total of 669 bodies have been retrieved from floodwaters across multiple affected districts downstream, according to updated figures released by Nepal Police. The Police have released an official status update as of 4:00 PM, providing updated figures on casualties, ongoing rescue operations, and personnel deployment following the devastating Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods.

Further, rescue teams have safely evacuated or treated 2,301 individuals while 140 injured victims are undergoing medical treatment or have been discharged across various hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley. Nepal Police have mobilised 4,854 personnel on the ground to lead search, rescue, and security operations in the disaster-struck regions.(ANI)