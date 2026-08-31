20-year-old woman rescued while attempting to jump from Unity One Mall terrace in Delhi

55 pm on Sunday under the jurisdiction of ROH-5.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 09:58 IST
20-year-old woman rescued while attempting to jump from Unity One Mall terrace in Delhi
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A 20-year-old woman was safely rescued after she allegedly attempted to jump from the terrace of Unity One Mall near Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station in Delhi's Rohini area, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place at around 8:55 pm on Sunday under the jurisdiction of ROH-5.

The woman was rescued at around 9:15 pm following a coordinated effort by personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), mall security guards and the Delhi Police. Officials said the woman was safely brought down from the terrace and subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

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