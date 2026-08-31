20-year-old woman rescued while attempting to jump from Unity One Mall terrace in Delhi

A 20-year-old woman was safely rescued after she allegedly attempted to jump from the terrace of Unity One Mall near Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station in Delhi's Rohini area, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place at around 8:55 pm on Sunday under the jurisdiction of ROH-5.

The woman was rescued at around 9:15 pm following a coordinated effort by personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), mall security guards and the Delhi Police. Officials said the woman was safely brought down from the terrace and subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police.

Further details awaited. (ANI)