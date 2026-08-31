Ebola Keeps Returning Because Preparedness Still Starts Too Late

The world knows far more about Ebola than it did a decade ago. It has better vaccines, faster sequencing, stronger diagnostics and new digital tools. Yet outbreaks can still expose the same old failures: delayed detection, fragile health systems, weak trust and unequal access to lifesaving countermeasures.

A new review in Infectious Disease Reports argues that this is the real Ebola preparedness problem. Titled "Ebola Virus Disease in the Era of One Health and Global Preparedness: Evolving Epidemiology, Genomic Surveillance, and Future Challenges," the review by Francesco De Maria, Francesco Branda, Ivailo Alexiev, Dong Keon Yon, Ayşe Banu Demir, Giancarlo Ceccarelli, Fabio Scarpa, Massimo Ciccozzi and Alessandro Russo, examines how Ebola epidemiology and response have changed from 1976 to the 2026 Bundibugyo virus emergency.

The key message is that scientific breakthroughs matter, but preparedness fails when they sit on top of weak systems. The decisive advantage may not come from inventing the next technology during an outbreak, but from building surveillance, laboratories, trusted institutions and regional capacity long before one begins.

Ebola Is No Longer Just a Virus Problem; It Is a Systems Problem

The review shows that Ebola outbreaks are shaped by far more than the virus itself. Rural zoonotic spillover remains the predominant route of emergence, but what happens next depends heavily on context: how quickly cases are detected, how mobile populations are, how resilient health facilities are, whether conflict disrupts response operations, and whether communities trust public institutions.

The 2013–2016 West African epidemic demonstrated this with devastating clarity. More than 28,000 cases were reported, and transmission spread through major cities and across borders, exposing weaknesses in surveillance, laboratory capacity and health infrastructure. The review treats this epidemic as a turning point because it shattered the assumption that Ebola would remain geographically limited to remote rural settings.

Ecological pressures complicate the picture further. Deforestation, mining, agricultural expansion, biodiversity loss and ecosystem fragmentation can increase contact between people and wildlife, creating conditions more conducive to zoonotic spillover. At the same time, the authors caution that Ebola's natural reservoir remains formally unconfirmed and that the precise mechanisms connecting environmental change to spillover are still only partially understood.

The uncertainty strengthens the case for a One Health approach rather than weakening it. The review argues that human health surveillance must increasingly be connected with wildlife monitoring, land-use change, ecological data and environmental signals. In other words, preparedness should begin well before a patient arrives at a clinic with symptoms.

For policymakers, this is a major shift in emphasis. Ebola control can no longer be treated only as a health-ministry function activated during emergencies. It is also tied to environmental governance, border management, conflict response, rural infrastructure and institutional capacity, all of which shape how quickly outbreaks are recognized and whether they can be contained.

Genomics and Vaccines Have Changed the Response, but Access Is Still Unequal

Among the clearest advances of the past decade is genomic surveillance. Real-time sequencing can now help identify transmission chains, distinguish between new zoonotic spillovers and continued human transmission, and detect links that traditional epidemiological investigation might miss.

The 2021 Guinea resurgence was especially significant because genomic evidence showed that the virus was closely related to strains from the 2013–2016 epidemic rather than representing a new animal-to-human introduction. That finding strengthened evidence that Ebola can persist in survivors and later contribute to renewed transmission, expanding the long-term responsibilities of public health systems beyond the end of an outbreak.

Vaccination has been another major breakthrough. The rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine showed extremely high efficacy against disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus, and more than 300,000 people were vaccinated during the 2018–2020 eastern DRC outbreak. Later real-world assessments continued to show strong protective effectiveness, proving that emergency vaccination can work even in highly difficult settings.

However, the review makes clear that this success is unevenly distributed across Ebola virus species. The existing vaccine is licensed for Zaire ebolavirus and lacks demonstrated clinical efficacy against Sudan and Bundibugyo viruses. That leaves major preparedness gaps in regions where outbreaks caused by other ebolaviruses can occur.

This is not just a technical issue; it is a development and equity problem. Countries at highest risk often have the weakest manufacturing capacity, most fragile health systems and greatest dependence on externally financed emergency responses. The result is a recurring pattern in which scientific capability exists globally but is not always available where and when it is most needed.

The review therefore supports broader vaccine platforms, regional manufacturing and multi-year investment in laboratory and health-system capacity. That would shift preparedness away from a model of importing solutions during crises toward one of strengthening permanent regional capability.

AI, Drones and Digital Health Can Help, but Technology Cannot Replace Weak Health Systems

The review is notably cautious about the role of artificial intelligence. AI and machine learning may eventually help integrate mobility patterns, environmental variables and surveillance data to improve forecasting, but the authors stress that most Ebola-specific AI tools have not yet been prospectively validated during live outbreaks.

Enthusiasm for digital innovation can easily outrun the evidence. A model that performs well retrospectively is not necessarily a system that improves real-world decisions when laboratories are overloaded, communities are difficult to reach or data are incomplete. Other technologies have stronger operational evidence. Portable genomic sequencing has been used in field settings, drones have transported Ebola test samples from hard-to-reach areas to laboratories, and mobile platforms have supported risk communication and public engagement.

However, the review repeatedly returns to the same conclusion: technology works best as a force multiplier, not a substitute for basic health infrastructure. A drone network is of limited value without functioning laboratories. A predictive model cannot compensate for missing surveillance data. A mobile health platform cannot overcome deep mistrust if institutions lack credibility.

This has particular relevance for low-resource settings, where unreliable electricity, expensive connectivity, digital literacy gaps and fragmented health information systems can undermine implementation. The authors also warn that digital systems may reinforce inequality if they rely disproportionately on data from urban, wealthier or better-connected populations.

For governments and development agencies, the implication is practical: digital health investment should be tied to infrastructure, interoperability, local skills and community co-design. The goal should not be to showcase advanced technology, but to strengthen the functioning of the public health system as a whole.

The Real Preparedness Gap Is Political, Financial and Institutional

Ebola preparedness remains too reactive. Emergency financing tends to surge when outbreaks become visible, while routine investments in laboratories, cold chains, health workers, survivor monitoring and community trust are harder to sustain between crises. The authors argue for predictable, multi-year financing rather than episodic emergency funding. They also call for stronger regional manufacturing and diversified vaccine platforms to address the inequities that have left some ebolavirus species without licensed vaccines or therapeutics.

For African governments, this means preparedness should be treated as core public infrastructure. For international organizations and donors, it means moving beyond short-term project cycles that create pilot programmes without building durable national capacity. For researchers and investors, it means prioritizing technologies and products that can operate under real-world constraints rather than only in high-resource environments.

The review is broad and valuable, but it also has limitations. It is a narrative review rather than a systematic one, meaning there was no predefined review protocol, formal risk-of-bias assessment or quantitative meta-analysis. Its synthesis is therefore best understood as an evidence-informed overview rather than a definitive measurement of every intervention's effectiveness.

Several uncertainties also remain unresolved. The natural reservoir of ebolaviruses has not been definitively established, the ecological triggers of spillover are incompletely understood, the durability and cross-protection of vaccines require further study, and the real-world effectiveness of AI-driven early-warning systems in low-resource settings still needs rigorous evaluation.

Overall, Ebola preparedness has become a test of whether global health has learned to invest before a crisis rather than after one. Science has delivered powerful tools, but tools alone do not create resilience. What ultimately determines whether the next outbreak remains local or becomes a wider emergency may be less about what the world can invent during a crisis and more about what countries have already built before the first alarm is raised.