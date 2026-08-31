Kailash Mansarovar pilgrim recounts Nepal floods experience after successful Yatra

Goyal said that the immigration centre where the incident took place was located around 700-800 kilometres away from their location.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 09:58 IST
Kailash Mansarovar pilgrim recounts Nepal floods experience after successful Yatra
Rachit Goyal, a Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The death toll in the Nepal floods has reached 788 and the Himalyan Nation is working on a war front to restore normalcy. But, amid the stories of grief hope continues to emerge. Ruchit Goyal a pilgrim who was visiting Kailash Mansarovar and was among those who managed to return safely despite the situation in the aftermath of the floods. Speaking about his experience, Goyal told ANI that "We arrived in Nepal on the 18th for the Mount Kailash pilgrimage. By Baba's grace, the journey was successful, and the experience there was filled with a unique, wondrous energy."

He said that his group comprised 21 people, of whom 20 were selected to proceed with the pilgrimage after undergoing a medical test upon arrival. "Our group consisted of 21 people, and we stayed in touch with one another. Only 20 out of the 21 were selected to proceed with the journey because a medical test is conducted upon arrival," he said.

Goyal said that the immigration centre where the incident took place was located around 700-800 kilometres away from their location. "Regarding the site of the incident, the immigration centre is actually located about 700-800 kilometres away from that spot. However, it was certainly God's grace--or Baba's blessing--that our journey was delayed; otherwise, we too could have been at that very immigration centre on the 26th," he said.

Meanwhile, families of 49 Tamil Nadu tourists who went on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and were reportedly stranded after a flash flood have urged the Central government to intervene and help trace the missing pilgrims. The 49-member group, led by Sathya Narayanan, owner of Mahadev Kailash Tourist Agency in Chennai's Chromepet, had left Chennai on August 14 for the pilgrimage via Kathmandu.

According to the family members, the group was at the immigration building on the morning of August 26 when a flash flood struck the region. The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by the glacial collapse on August 26 continue to constitute a major humanitarian emergency across Nepal and adjoining Tibet, particularly along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

The situation remains fluid, with rescue, recovery and identification operations continuing under extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions. The total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788. (ANI)

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