Bihar: Floodwaters enter houses in Bhagalpur's Madrauni village, locals seek shelter on railway tracks

Residents of Madrauni village in the Rangra block of Bhagalpur's Naugachia subdivision have been facing severe flood conditions for the past 15 days due to the rising water levels of the Kosi River. According to local reports, floodwaters have entered over 1,500 houses, directly affecting more than 700 families. Thousands of acres of standing crops in Madrauni Panchayat and adjacent areas have been submerged.

With houses inundated, several families have taken shelter on rooftops, while others have moved to temporary locations along railway tracks. Local residents stated that movement to markets, hospitals, and schools has been restricted, with boats being the primary mode of transport in several areas. The villagers highlighted that a 'Ring Bandh' (embankment) in the area broke approximately 11 years ago and has not been permanently repaired since. They claimed that the lack of a permanent solution for this embankment affects a population of over two lakhs across Madrauni, Sahoda, Baniya, and Sadhua Chapar panchayats every year during the monsoon.

The flooding has resulted in a shortage of cattle fodder and has impacted the livelihoods of farmers and daily wage labourers. The affected residents have requested the administration for immediate relief, including adequate boat services, food, drinking water, fodder, and medical facilities. They have also demanded the permanent reconstruction of the breached Ring Bandh to prevent the recurring annual floods.

In Jehanabad, water has entered homes in low-lying areas due to rising water levels in the Dardha and Jamuna rivers. The administration has issued an alert to the people. The developments come amid a wider flood situation in parts of the region following heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers originating in or flowing through neighbouring Nepal.

The flash floods, which occurred on August 26, caused widespread damage in the mountainous regions of Nepal. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll rose to 903 on Monday, while around 4,247 people remained missing. A total of 10,451 people have been rescued so far.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that 158 Indian citizens had been evacuated safely from Nepal following catastrophic flooding that struck the Himalayan nation during the preceding week. (ANI)