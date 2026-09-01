ED raids residence of ex-Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's PA among seven places in alleged PSC scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's PA, KK Chandrakar, among seven places across the state in the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) scam, officials said. ED's Raipur zonal office carried out the search operation early on Tuesday based on certain inputs covering the premises of the suspects. The searches are underway in close coordination with security forces and state police.

The development comes almost one month after the ED arrested former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) chairman Taman Singh Sonwani on July 25 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged examination paper leak case. The investigation pertains to the alleged leaking of question papers and manipulation of the CGPSC State Service Examinations conducted in 2020 and 2021.

At the time of his arrest, officials said Sonwani had remained evasive during questioning by the agency. The ED's money laundering case stems from a 2024 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI case was based on a complaint by the Chhattisgarh Police following the BJP's return to power in the state after defeating the Congress in the November 2023 Assembly elections. Sonwani was also arrested by the CBI in 2024 in connection with the case. The ED has alleged that Sonwani facilitated the leakage of question papers and manipulated the selection process in exchange for illegal gratification, allegedly benefiting his relatives and candidates who paid bribes.

According to the agency, the CGPSC recruitment rules were amended in 2021 to remove the term "nephew" from the definition of family members, allegedly to facilitate the selection of Sonwani's relatives for government posts. The agency has further alleged that bribes were collected partly in cash and partly routed through a family-controlled "samiti" under the guise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donations to a "non-existent" college.

The ED claimed that around Rs 45 lakh was allegedly routed through this mechanism by a private company as quid pro quo for allegedly influencing the selection of two candidates for the post of Deputy Collector. (ANI)