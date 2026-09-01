Palwal: 5 devotees dead, 15 injured after pickup truck collides with parked vehicle on KMP Expressway

According to police, the incident occurred when the devotees were returning to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh after visiting religious sites, including the Khatu Shyam and Balaji temples, in Rajasthan. As the vehicle reached the Palwal stretch of the KMP Expressway, it crashed into the rear of a truck parked along the roadside, completely wrecking the pickup vehicle.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 11:17 IST
Palwal: 5 devotees dead, 15 injured after pickup truck collides with parked vehicle on KMP Expressway
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Five devotees were killed and 15 others sustained severe injuries after a pickup vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway early Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, the incident occurred when the devotees were returning to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh after visiting religious sites, including the Khatu Shyam and Balaji temples, in Rajasthan.

As the vehicle reached the Palwal stretch of the KMP Expressway, it crashed into the rear of a truck parked along the roadside, completely wrecking the pickup vehicle. Upon receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and, with the help of passersby, rescued the victims and transported them to the Palwal District Civil Hospital, where doctors declared five individuals dead upon arrival.

The 15 injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at the Palwal District Civil Hospital. Police said the victims, hailing from Kisanpur Muraiya, Makoya, Chanda, and adjoining villages in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, had set out on their pilgrimage on Friday.

Following the collision, the truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. The driver of the pickup is also absconding. Police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the missing drivers. (ANI)

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