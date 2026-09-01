Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in UP, Uttarakhand; Ganga, Yamuna water levels rise

The torrential downpour across northern India has triggered flood-like situations along major river basins, impacting several districts in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 12:11 IST
Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in UP, Uttarakhand; Ganga, Yamuna water levels rise
Visual of Tamsa river in Dehradun (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Heavy overnight rainfall in Dehradun and surrounding regions led to a severe swelling of the Tamasa River, which flows through the premises of the historic Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, local officials said on Tuesday. The torrential downpour across northern India has triggered flood-like situations along major river basins, impacting several districts in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, rising water levels in both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers forced floodwaters into residential settlements along the riverbanks, causing distress among residents and prompting municipal authorities to keep response teams on alert. Similarly, in Varanasi, the water level of the Ganga River has been continuously rising due to sustained heavy rainfall upstream, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting routine activity along the city's prominent ghats.

Local administrations across the affected regions are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency service personnel deployed near riverbanks to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, all government, private, and non-government schools from Classes 1 to 12 as well as Anganwadi centres in Dehradun district will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning, and extremely heavy spells of rain in parts of the district, officials said.

The one-day holiday was declared by the District Magistrate and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun, as a precautionary disaster-mitigation measure following the issuance of an Orange alert. According to the order issued on August 31, the latest weather forecast and nowcast indicated the likelihood of severe weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

The Chief Education Officer and District Programme Officer, Dehradun, have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order across all educational institutions. Meanwhile, the water level of the Ganga in Rishikesh has risen amid continuous heavy rainfall in the hilly areas of the Garhwal division, though the river is currently flowing below the warning mark, officials said.

The Ganga was flowing at a strong pace at Triveni Ghat, while officials from the Central Water Commission confirmed that the river level remained normal and below the danger threshold. In view of the rising water levels, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Water Police, and Disaster Relief Teams have been deployed at major ghats across Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti, and Lakshman Jhula. Emergency personnel are issuing continuous loudspeaker warnings to urge devotees, tourists, and local residents to exercise caution near the riverbanks. (ANI)

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