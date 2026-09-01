Russia says rejects Black Sea attacks moratorium, Interfax quotes deputy foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 12:45 IST
Russia says rejects Black Sea attacks moratorium, Interfax quotes deputy foreign minister

Russia ​believes that ​a moratorium on attacks ‌in the ​Black Sea, a major grain trading route, will ‌not bring the prospect of a peaceful resolution to the war any closer, Interfax ‌quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as ‌saying on Tuesday. Both Russia and Ukraine have been pounding each other's export terminals and grain-carrying ⁠vessels ​in ⁠the Black Sea in an escalation that has created ⁠the biggest risks to Black Sea trade in ​the 4-1/2 years of the war.

Turkey's ⁠Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Aug. ⁠31 ​that Turkey had prepared a plan for the safe passage of grain ⁠through the Black Sea and was working on ⁠an ⁠agreement similar to the 2022 grain deal to allow safe exports.

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