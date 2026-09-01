Indian Railways approves Rs 170 Crore for Kavach 4.0 on remaining 712 Rkm of Moradabad division

Indian Railways has approved the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on the remaining sections covering 712 Route Kilometres (Rkm) of Moradabad Division, Northern Railway, at a total cost of Rs 170 crore.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 12:23 IST
Indian Railways approves Rs 170 Crore for Kavach 4.0 on remaining 712 Rkm of Moradabad division
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Indian Railways has approved the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on the remaining sections covering 712 Route Kilometres (Rkm) of Moradabad Division, Northern Railway, at a total cost of Rs 170 crore. The approved work will strengthen the division's railway safety infrastructure through deployment of the indigenous Automatic Train Protection system.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the implementation of Kavach 4.0 will provide an advanced safety layer for train operations across the identified sections. Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance operational safety. It helps prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), automatically applies brakes when required to avert unsafe situations, controls train speed in critical conditions, and significantly reduces the risk of collisions.

The initiative forms part of Indian Railways' continued efforts to expand Kavach coverage across its network and modernise railway signalling and train protection systems. Earlier, Indian Railways has utilised more than Rs 1.14 lakh crore, or about 39 per cent of its budget grant for 2026-27, till July 2026, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, while also updating Parliament on the progress of railway safety, infrastructure and capacity enhancement works across the network.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said expenditure of Rs 1,14,973 crore has been incurred till July against the total budget grant of Rs 2,93,030 crore for the current financial year. The minister also informed the House that Kavach Version 4.0, the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, has been successfully commissioned on 2,633 route kilometres as on July 31, 2026. The deployment covers 1,423 route km on the Delhi-Mumbai corridor and 1,210 route km on the Delhi-Howrah corridor.

"Kavach Ver. 4.0 is planned for large scale deployment over Indian Railways," the reply said. According to the reply, trackside Kavach implementation work has been taken up on 21,794 route kilometres covering all Golden Quadrilateral, Golden Diagonal, High Density Network and other identified sections of Indian Railways.

The government said key components installed under the Kavach programme include 11,547 km of optical fibre cable, 1,721 telecom towers, station data centres at 1,009 stations, trackside equipment covering 7,726 route kilometres and Kavach systems installed in 6,290 locomotives. Work has also been taken up to equip another 7,190 locomotives and 1,200 EMU/MEMU trains with the system. (ANI)

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