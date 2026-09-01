Madhya Pradesh: Central, State rescue teams deployed in Chitrakoot as Mandakini River water level rises

Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region, the water level of the Mandakini River has risen significantly, touching the upper portion of the Maukmgarh Bridge in Chitrakoot.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 13:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Central, State rescue teams deployed in Chitrakoot as Mandakini River water level rises
Water level of the Mandakini River has risen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region, the water level of the Mandakini River has risen significantly, touching the upper portion of the Maukmgarh Bridge in Chitrakoot. In response to the escalating situation, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Satna Police have been deployed across the affected areas to monitor the water levels and ensure public safety.

Satna Collector said on X that water levels in the Mandakini and Semrawal rivers were also rising, though the situation was not yet a cause for concern. "The water levels in Mandakini and Semrawal are also rising. The situation is not yet a cause for concern. Tamas gates are open. Instructions have been given to all SDMs to monitor their areas. An appeal has been made to people to stay away from flood-affected rivers and streams," the Satna Collector Satish Kumar S said.

Police teams are closely monitoring areas along the riverbank and have evacuated houses, settlements and ashrams located close to the river as a precautionary measure. Public announcements are also being made to warn people against approaching the river. Earlier, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Chitrakoot, Rajesh Singh Banjare, told ANI, "Police are continuously monitoring the situation and the houses, settlements, and ashrams along the riverbank have been evacuated. We are also continuously making announcements. SDRF and NDRF teams are also patrolling the area along with the police. We will make every effort to ensure that there are no casualties."

The worst flood to hit Chitrakoot in two decades has submerged parts of the town and damaged homes, shops and infrastructure after days of relentless rainfall caused the Mandakini River to swell. The floodwaters also swept away the critical Ramghat-Hanuman Dhara bridge over the Mandakini River on August 29. The bridge, built in 1985 using a cantilever design, suffered structural damage after the river rose approximately seven metres above the historical High Flood Level (HFL). (ANI)

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