China stocks flat as defensive plays offset tech weakness

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 13:59 IST
China stocks flat as defensive plays offset tech weakness

China stocks ​were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as gains ​in defensive sectors helped offset weakness ‌in ​technology shares, with investors seeking safety amid a lack of catalysts.

TRENDING

1
YSRCP slams Andhra Minister Anagani Prasad over alleged threats, demands clearance of Rs 40,000 crore dues

YSRCP slams Andhra Minister Anagani Prasad over alleged threats, demands cle...

India
2
Cricket-Transgender Indian player Bangar feels reborn after Australian lifeline

Cricket-Transgender Indian player Bangar feels reborn after Australian lifel...

Global
3
AP: YSRCP leaders protesting over relocation of 480 tribal students from Marikavalasa Gurukulam arrested

AP: YSRCP leaders protesting over relocation of 480 tribal students from Mar...

India
4
China-Taiwan tensions weigh on Pacific leaders meeting

China-Taiwan tensions weigh on Pacific leaders meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Rain, Less River Water: A Growing Himalayan Hydrology Puzzle

Simple Future for Cell Microscopy: AI Generates Multiple Biological Views From One Hologram

Dancing Through Emotions: Traditional Movement Boosts Children’s Mental Wellbeing

From the Cornea to the Brain: How Dry Eye Disease May Be Linked to Anxiety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026