China stocks flat as defensive plays offset tech weakness
China stocks were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as gains in defensive sectors helped offset weakness in technology shares, with investors seeking safety amid a lack of catalysts.
China stocks were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as gains in defensive sectors helped offset weakness in technology shares, with investors seeking safety amid a lack of catalysts.
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