UP: Seven police personnel suspended over Kaushambi firecracker factory explosion that killed 11

Seven police personnel have been suspended in connection with a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi that claimed 11 lives, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 14:47 IST
UP: Seven police personnel suspended over Kaushambi firecracker factory explosion that killed 11
Visuals from the blast area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Seven police personnel have been suspended in connection with a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi that claimed 11 lives, a top officer said on Tuesday. Inspector General of Police (IG) for the Prayagraj Range Ajay Kumar Mishra said that action has been taken against Inspector Shivcharan Ram, Sub-Inspectors Vikas Singh, Vinay Singh, along with Ajit Kumar Singh, Abhishek Gupta, Manish Pal and Amit Dwivedi over the incident.

The explosion occurred on August 31 at Manauri in the Pipri police station area of Kaushambi, killing 11 people and critically injuring five others. The main accused was arrested following a shootout with the police in the early hours of Tuesday after information recieved that he was planning to flee, police said. The accused has sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragedy, announcing an ex-gratia payment for the families of the deceased. Taking to the official PMO handle on X, the Prime Minister said, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

District Magistrate Amit Pal Sharma said the administration was taking stern legal measures. "A case is being registered against the factory operator. Strict action will be taken against the culprits, along with property attachment proceedings," Sharma said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj to meet those injured in the blast, enquiring about their health and directing officials to ensure the best possible treatment. (ANI)

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