Norway's new king to swear oath before parliament after Harald's death

King Haakon ‌VIII ​of Norway will on Tuesday take an oath before parliament following the death of his father, pledging to uphold the Nordic country's constitution and laws in the latest in a series of ceremonies ‌marking the passing of the crown. Haakon's father King Harald died on Friday at the age of 89. Since then, tens of thousands of Norwegians have streamed to the royal palace to lay flowers, drawings, candles and flags.

Many have praised Harald's warmth and sense of inclusiveness, while Haakon described ‌him as a wonderful father in his first address to the nation as sovereign. The monarchy remains broadly popular: 72% of Norwegians support ‌it, while 20% favour a republic or another form of government, according to a Norstat poll for broadcaster NRK published Tuesday, the first poll on the issue taken since Harald's death.

The previous Norstat poll, conducted in May, showed support for the monarchy at 64%. QUEEN METTE-MARIT CANCELS

The ceremony in the 169-seat chamber, which will start at 1100 ⁠GMT, will ​underline Norway's status as a constitutional monarchy. As ⁠required by the constitution, King Haakon will declare: "I promise and swear to rule the Kingdom of Norway in accordance with its constitution and laws, so help ⁠me God the Almighty and All-knowing."

His wife, Queen Mette-Marit, 53, who is recovering from a lung transplant in June, was due to be at his side, ​like Queen Sonja was in 1991 when Harald took the oath. But on Tuesday she cancelled due to complications following her transplant, ⁠her doctor said in a statement sent by the royal palace.

"It is not unusual with complications after a lung transplant. The Queen has had complications on some occasions with ⁠the ​operation, including today," said Are Holm, a pulmonologist with Oslo University Hospital. "As a result she must be put under observation throughout the day today."

The new king's children, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, will attend, as will their grandmother, Sonja, 89. Haakon ⁠automatically became king the moment his father passed away. There will be no coronation, as Norway abolished the practice in 1908.

After the ceremony, ⁠members of the public will ⁠be able to pay their respects at Harald's coffin, which is lying in state at the palace chapel until September 8. Large crowds are expected. His funeral will take place in Oslo on September 9, ‌with heads of state from ‌around the world invited to attend.