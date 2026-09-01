AP: YSRCP leaders protesting over relocation of 480 tribal students from Marikavalasa Gurukulam arrested

The controversy surrounding the relocation of students from the Marikavalasa Tribal Gurukulam escalated on Tuesday after police arrested two YSRCP leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Sreevani and Balaraju, while they were on their way to meet parents protesting the decision. Police intercepted the two YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders near Marikavalasa and prevented them from reaching the demonstration site. Following a brief altercation, North Zone ACP Appalaraju directed Pushpa Sreevani to board a police vehicle, after which both leaders were taken into custody.

The dispute stems from the decision to convert the Marikavalasa AP Tribal Welfare Residential Boys' English Medium School into a Centre of Excellence (CoE) offering specialised NEET and IIT coaching. The school, which has been operational since 2004, housed 480 students, including Class 10 pupils. These students were shifted midway through the current academic year to various residential institutions located in Sabbavaram, Srikrishnapuram, Devarapalli, Parvathipuram, and other areas.

Parents have strongly opposed the relocation, demanding that the school continue operating at its original Marikavalasa campus. A resolution passed by the Parents Committee was submitted to the authorities; however, officials proceeded with the transfer under police deployment. Amid the prevailing uncertainty, around 70 students have reportedly obtained Transfer Certificates. Affected students and parents have been staging demonstrations, including a protest outside the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office in Paderu. Discussions with local authorities have so far failed to yield a resolution.

Marikavalasa is one of four Gurukulams designated for conversion into CoEs in collaboration with private institutions. The other three facilities are located at Meghadrigedda in Visakhapatnam, Tadikonda in Guntur, and Kota in Nellore, affecting a total of nearly 2,000 students across the state. The YSRCP condemned the TDP-led coalition government's decision to displace tribal students mid-session and criticised the deployment of police personnel against political leaders supporting the families.

In an official statement, the YSRCP stated that efforts to enhance educational infrastructure should not come at the cost of disrupting existing students' education against their families' wishes. The party demanded that the state government immediately reconsider the decision, ensure the uninterrupted education of affected students at their original school, and disclose the terms under which the Gurukulams are being converted into CoEs involving private entities.

The party also denounced the arrests of Pushpa Sreevani and Balaraju, urging the administration to address the concerns of the tribal families rather than using police force. (ANI)