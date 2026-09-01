Global Lenders Target the Fertilizer Bottlenecks Threatening Food Systems

Fertilizer has become one of the most consequential pressure points in global food security. Multilateral development banks are now moving to strengthen fertilizer supply chains after repeated shocks showed how quickly disruptions in production, transport and prices can travel from international markets to farm fields and eventually to household food bills.

The emerging approach goes well beyond ensuring that countries can buy enough fertilizer. Development institutions are looking at production, processing, storage, logistics and market monitoring alongside soil health, water management and more efficient nutrient use, reflecting a growing recognition that food-system resilience depends as much on how agricultural inputs are delivered and used as on how much is available.

Smallholder farmers sit at the centre of that challenge. With limited savings, restricted access to credit and little protection from abrupt price movements, they are often among the first to reduce fertilizer use when markets tighten, creating risks for harvests, incomes and the communities that depend on their production.

A Fertilizer Shock Does Not Stay on the Farm

The vulnerability begins far upstream from the consumer. Fertilizer supply chains stretch across production facilities, raw materials, processing and blending operations, storage centres, ports, transport networks and local distribution systems, meaning disruption at one point can affect agricultural production far beyond its origin.

For farmers, timing can be as important as availability. Fertilizer that arrives after critical planting or crop-growth periods may have considerably less value, while sudden increases in prices can put even physically available supplies beyond the financial reach of smaller producers.

Smallholders have particularly little room to absorb these shocks. Farmers with limited access to credit or savings may respond by applying less fertilizer, delaying purchases or foregoing inputs altogether, leaving them exposed to lower production and weaker farm incomes.

The consequences can then move outward through the food system. When agricultural production comes under pressure, the risks are no longer confined to farmers: local markets, agrifood businesses and low-income households can also become more vulnerable, particularly where families already devote a significant share of their income to food.

The 2022 Crisis Turned Fertilizer Into a Strategic Risk

The push for stronger fertilizer systems reflects lessons from the 2022 global food crisis, when international financial institutions expanded cooperation through the IFI Action Plan to Address Food Insecurity. That effort combined immediate interventions with support for agriculture, food trade, social protection and longer-term food-system resilience.

What has changed since then is the growing emphasis on preventing the next disruption rather than responding only after it reaches farms and markets. G20 discussions have put greater attention on resilient fertilizer and food value chains, while the proposed G7+ Action Plan on Fertilizer Shocks and Food Systems Resilience has highlighted stronger market monitoring, early warnings, coordination and access to financing.

A coordinated MDB Roadmap on Strengthening Fertilizer Supply Chains is intended to bring those priorities together with governments, development organisations and the private sector. The direction suggests a move from crisis management toward building systems capable of absorbing disruption before shortages become wider food-security emergencies.

Infrastructure will be central to that effort. Investment across production, upstream inputs, processing, blending, storage and transportation could create more dependable routes between fertilizer suppliers and farming regions, while stronger information systems could give policymakers earlier indications of emerging pressure.

More Fertilizer Is Not the Same as Better Food Security

Supply security, however, is only part of the problem. Ensuring that more fertilizer reaches farms will deliver limited benefits if nutrients are poorly matched to soils, applied inefficiently or used in farming systems weakened by water stress and degraded land.

That is why soil testing, tailored fertilizer recommendations, precision nutrient management, digital farming tools, agricultural research and advisory services feature prominently in the emerging agenda. The objective is not simply greater fertilizer consumption, but better decisions about which nutrients farmers need, in what quantities and at what stage of production.

This introduces an important shift in the food-security debate. Resilience is increasingly being framed around healthier soils, reliable water, diverse plant-nutrition sources and farming practices capable of maintaining production through economic, climatic and geopolitical disruption rather than dependence on a single input or intervention.

Nature-based solutions and climate-resilient agricultural value chains are also part of that picture. Private capital could help expand technologies and services beyond small pilots, but scaling solutions will matter only if farmers can afford them and if they perform effectively under local agricultural conditions.

Smallholders Will Decide Whether the Strategy Works

Fertilizer can be sitting in a warehouse or available through a national market and still remain inaccessible to a farmer who cannot afford it, obtain credit or secure delivery when crops actually require nutrients.

The planned response connects physical infrastructure with finance, logistics and access to markets. Support for vulnerable households is also expected to remain part of the agenda, recognising that food-system shocks affect both producers struggling with input costs and consumers dealing with pressure on household budgets.

Cooperation will need to extend beyond lenders and governments. Researchers, international organisations, civil society groups, farmers and businesses all hold information needed to understand soil conditions, market movements, supply bottlenecks and the practical barriers that determine whether agricultural inputs ultimately reach the people who need them.

The biggest policy risk is treating fertilizer resilience as an exercise in producing or stockpiling more inputs. A durable strategy must address affordability, transportation, soil health, water availability and efficient application at the same time, because strengthening one part of the system while leaving the others exposed may simply move the vulnerability elsewhere.

What comes next will matter more than the roadmap itself. Progress will need to be measured through practical outcomes: whether fertilizer becomes more reliably available, whether early-warning systems identify shortages sooner, whether smallholders gain workable access to finance and whether improved nutrient management supports stronger and more stable agricultural production.