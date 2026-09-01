YSRCP slams Andhra Minister Anagani Prasad over alleged threats, demands clearance of Rs 40,000 crore dues

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP Central Office, YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing State President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy stated that in his 40 years of service, he had never seen a Chief Minister or Minister treat government employees in such a manner.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 14:59 IST
YSRCP slams Andhra Minister Anagani Prasad over alleged threats, demands clearance of Rs 40,000 crore dues
YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing State President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy (Photo/YSRCP/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Employees and Pensioners Wing has strongly condemned Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad's alleged threats against employee union leaders, warning that government staff will not be intimidated for demanding their legitimate dues and rights. Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP Central Office, YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing State President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy stated that in his 40 years of service, he had never seen a Chief Minister or Minister treat government employees in such a manner.

Asserting that employees are the backbone of administration who ensure the implementation of welfare schemes, Chandrasekhar Reddy said government workers are not slaves and reminded the ruling administration that while governments change, employees remain constant. He alleged that the coalition government had failed to fulfill even a single promise made to employees and pensioners over the past 27 months. He demanded the immediate clearance of nearly Rs 40,000 crore in pending dues, including GPF, APGLI, retirement benefits, PRC, and Dearness Allowance (DA).

Chandrasekhar Reddy noted that despite 40 days passing since the July 22 meeting with the Group of Ministers, no concrete decision had been taken regarding their demands. He further criticized the government for failing to progress on the CPS/GPS review, the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), Interim Relief (IR), and the timely release of five pending DAs. Recalling the previous administration's welfare measures, he mentioned that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had granted 27 per cent Interim Relief shortly after assuming power.

The YSRCP leader outlined key demands, including the immediate abolition of CPS to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), implementation of the 12th PRC, declaration of at least 30 per cent Interim Relief, clearance of all financial arrears, and the full restoration of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) by ensuring timely government contributions to empaneled hospitals. Warning the state administration of widespread agitation, Chandrasekhar Reddy asserted that if the government continues to ignore the grievances of staff and retirees, 13 lakh employees and pensioners across Andhra Pradesh will be forced to take to the streets in protest. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Reliance Consumer Products enters ice cream market with launch of Bombay Creamery

Reliance Consumer Products enters ice cream market with launch of Bombay Cre...

Global
2
US STOCKS-Wall St futures kick off September under pressure as yields, oil prices rise

US STOCKS-Wall St futures kick off September under pressure as yields, oil p...

Global
3
Soccer-Senegal forward Mbaye joins Aston Villa from PSG 

Soccer-Senegal forward Mbaye joins Aston Villa from PSG 

Global
4
SC quashes FIRs against NEET protesters, CJP calls off Sept 5 protest

SC quashes FIRs against NEET protesters, CJP calls off Sept 5 protest

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Rain, Less River Water: A Growing Himalayan Hydrology Puzzle

Simple Future for Cell Microscopy: AI Generates Multiple Biological Views From One Hologram

Dancing Through Emotions: Traditional Movement Boosts Children’s Mental Wellbeing

From the Cornea to the Brain: How Dry Eye Disease May Be Linked to Anxiety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026