YSRCP slams Andhra Minister Anagani Prasad over alleged threats, demands clearance of Rs 40,000 crore dues

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Employees and Pensioners Wing has strongly condemned Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad's alleged threats against employee union leaders, warning that government staff will not be intimidated for demanding their legitimate dues and rights. Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP Central Office, YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing State President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy stated that in his 40 years of service, he had never seen a Chief Minister or Minister treat government employees in such a manner.

Asserting that employees are the backbone of administration who ensure the implementation of welfare schemes, Chandrasekhar Reddy said government workers are not slaves and reminded the ruling administration that while governments change, employees remain constant. He alleged that the coalition government had failed to fulfill even a single promise made to employees and pensioners over the past 27 months. He demanded the immediate clearance of nearly Rs 40,000 crore in pending dues, including GPF, APGLI, retirement benefits, PRC, and Dearness Allowance (DA).

Chandrasekhar Reddy noted that despite 40 days passing since the July 22 meeting with the Group of Ministers, no concrete decision had been taken regarding their demands. He further criticized the government for failing to progress on the CPS/GPS review, the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), Interim Relief (IR), and the timely release of five pending DAs. Recalling the previous administration's welfare measures, he mentioned that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had granted 27 per cent Interim Relief shortly after assuming power.

The YSRCP leader outlined key demands, including the immediate abolition of CPS to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), implementation of the 12th PRC, declaration of at least 30 per cent Interim Relief, clearance of all financial arrears, and the full restoration of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) by ensuring timely government contributions to empaneled hospitals. Warning the state administration of widespread agitation, Chandrasekhar Reddy asserted that if the government continues to ignore the grievances of staff and retirees, 13 lakh employees and pensioners across Andhra Pradesh will be forced to take to the streets in protest. (ANI)