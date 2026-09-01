Delhi Court grants 10-day police custody of alleged drug kingpin Virender Singh Baisoya

A Delhi court has granted 10 days' police custody of Virender Singh Baisoya alias Veeru, whom the Delhi Police Special Cell has described as an alleged kingpin and a key link in an international drug trafficking syndicate. Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that the roots of the case extend to the UK, Pakistan, UAE, Thailand and other countries, and that Baisoya is the "common factor" connecting the various links in the alleged international network.

Noting the submissions made by the prosecution, the court allowed the Delhi Police's remand application and granted 10 days' police custody of Baisoya. The Special Cell had sought custodial interrogation of Baisoya in a case involving the alleged recovery of approximately 1,290 kg of cocaine/mephedrone and 39.706 kg of marijuana. The investigating agency has so far arrested 17 accused persons in the case.

Arguing for police custody, SPP Akhand Pratap Singh submitted that Baisoya was a crucial link connecting the various international aspects of the case. The prosecutor told the court, "He is the common factor in all the links", stressing the need for investigators to question him in custody and establish the alleged international network.

The prosecution further submitted that Baisoya would be required to be taken to various places as part of the investigation. "He has been deported from UAE (Dubai)," the prosecutor submitted, referring to Baisoya's recent return to India after his arrest in Dubai.

The Special Public Prosecutor argued that if the police were granted 10 days' custody, the investigating agency would be able to conduct a thorough investigation into Baisoya's alleged role and the wider conspiracy. The remand application stated that custodial interrogation was required to ascertain Baisoya's complete role and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the alleged drug trafficking operation.

The police said they needed to identify and apprehend other alleged associates and co-conspirators, ascertain the source and supply chain of the contraband, and verify Baisoya's alleged links with the co-accused. The agency also sought to trace financial transactions and proceeds of crime, besides recovering relevant electronic devices, documents and other alleged incriminating material.

The police further said Baisoya needed to be confronted with material collected during the investigation, including statements of co-accused persons, digital evidence and financial transaction details. According to the remand application, Baisoya was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the trial court on April 4, 2025, following which a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against him.

He was subsequently arrested in Dubai and deported to India. He was produced before the Special Court in compliance with a production warrant and was formally arrested in the present case. The police stated that the grounds of arrest were furnished to Baisoya in writing and explained to him in Hindi and English.

The case is registered as FIR No. 455/2024 dated October 2, 2024, at the Special Cell police station under Sections 8(c), 20, 21, 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 209 and 238 of the BNS. The remand application also states that four accused persons have been declared proclaimed offenders, while non-bailable warrants and proceedings under Section 84 of the BNSS have been initiated against three others.

After considering the prosecution's submissions and the material placed before it, the court allowed the Delhi Police's plea and remanded Baisoya to 10 days' police custody. (ANI)