BJP to launch 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' from PM Modi's birthplace Vadnagar to Varanasi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, Gujarat's Vadnagar, to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, to mark his birthday and 25 years in public life, party sources said. According to the sources, the yatra will symbolically trace PM Modi's political journey from his grassroots beginnings in Vadnagar to his emergence as a national leader representing Varanasi.

The yatra is being organised to highlight the Prime Minister's 25 years in public life and his journey from his birthplace to the national political stage. Several senior BJP leaders are expected to participate in the yatra, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a nationwide service campaign, or 'Seva Pakhwada', from September 17 to October 2 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in constitutional public office. The campaign, proposed to be held under the banner of 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav', a nationwide 15-day campaign, will include public service and welfare activities such as sanitation drives, blood donation camps, tree plantation programmes and health camps across the country.

The campaign will coincide with Prime Minister Modi completing 25 years in public office on October 7, 2026, marking the day he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the campaign as the National Convener. A seven-member team will be formed in every state, comprising a minister, an organisational general secretary and five senior leaders, to coordinate the programmes.

The BJP also plans to organise photo and digital exhibitions showcasing Modi's 25-year political journey, including his governance record, development initiatives and welfare schemes. The programmes are also expected to include seminars and intellectual forums on good governance, development and 'Antyodaya', along with meetings and interactive sessions with young people and other sections of society.

Special camps are also planned to inform people about welfare schemes of the Central and state governments and the benefits available under them. The party is also planning intellectual conferences and seminars on themes including good governance, development and 'Antyodaya' (upliftment of the marginalised). Interactive sessions will be held with youth and other sections of society, while special camps will be organised to create awareness about public welfare schemes of the Central and state governments.

PM Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, becoming the 14th Chief Minister of the state. He served as Gujarat Chief Minister for nearly 13 years before entering national politics. (ANI)