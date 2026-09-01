MP Cabinet approves over Rs 41,000 crore for infrastructure, development and welfare works

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved financial proposals and welfare measures worth over Rs 41,000 crore aimed at strengthening infrastructure and promoting overall development in the state. Among the key decisions, the Cabinet granted the implementation of the 'Viksit Bharat: VB-G RAM G' scheme (formerly known as MANREGA), effective from July 1, 2026 for the rural development framework in the state, with a total estimated financial outlay of Rs 29,619 crore.

Of the total estimated cost, Rs 3,183 crore was approved for the financial year 2026-27 and Rs 26,436 crore for the continuation of the scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31. For strengthening road connectivity, the council of ministers granted revised administrative approval for the 35.61-km Western Bhopal Bypass, a four-lane road with paved shoulders, at a total project financial cost of Rs 3,225.51 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model. An additional Rs 548.29 crore for pre-construction activities will be borne through the state budget. Paved shoulders reduced the risk of fatal crashes and improved the safety of pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles.

Similarly, the Cabinet further approved the construction of the 67.116-km Mehlua-Bina-Khimlasa-Malthone road as a four-lane road with paved shoulders under the Hybrid Annuity Model, at a total project financial cost of Rs 2,776.83 crore. An additional Rs 428.94 crore for land acquisition and other pre-construction activities and Rs 65.77 crore for supervision charges will be paid from the state budget. Additionally, in the higher and technical education sector, the Cabinet approved the restructuring of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and establishment of three separate technology and skill universities in Bhopal, Ujjain and Jabalpur.

Under the new arrangement, the existing university in Bhopal will be established as Madhya Bharat Technology and Skill University, the autonomous engineering college in Ujjain as Malwa Technology and Skill University, and the autonomous engineering college in Jabalpur as Mahakaushal Technology and Skill University. The Cabinet also approved a Rs 2,973 crore dairy development plan in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to strengthen the cooperative dairy system and upgrade the 'Sanchi' brand.

In the health sector, the Cabinet approved Rs 488.41 crore for the maintenance and repair of machines and equipment in healthcare institutions for the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. Another Rs 915.77 crore was approved for maintenance of departmental assets in medical institutions during the same period, including repairs of modular kitchens, modular operation theatres and other facilities. The Cabinet further gave a nod for creation of 21 posts for running district offices of the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department in newly formed districts Maihar, Mauganj and Pandhurna. It further approved 20 posts for district AYUSH offices in Niwari, Mauganj, Pandhurna and Maihar.

Furthermore, the Cabinet endorsed the Chief Minister's decision to increase the procurement limit of summer moong from registered farmers from 25 per cent to up to 60 per cent of their produce under the Price Support Scheme for the 2026 marketing year. (ANI)