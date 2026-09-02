Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to decide on first CEO today

"The meeting will begin at 2 pm. The decision taken in the meeting will be agreed upon by all members of the Trust," Mahant Das Maharaj told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 10:11 IST
Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to decide on first CEO today
Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will meet at on Wednesday to decide on the appointment of the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said. "The meeting will begin at 2 pm. The decision taken in the meeting will be agreed upon by all members of the Trust," Mahant Das Maharaj told ANI.

The search committee constituted to select the first CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir submitted its final report a day earlier after a rigorous screening process that saw more than 5,000 applicants compete for the post. The report was submitted during a high-level meeting attended by Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

The three-member search committee comprises retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, former scientist Suresh Haware, and former Justice Pramod Kohli. Speaking on the timeline of the appointment, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Trust, said, "This report will be taken up in the Trust meeting. I expect it (the announcement of the name of the first CEO of the Ram Temple) should happen, but the Trust will decide whether or not to announce the name immediately."

Highlighting the scale of the selection process, former Justice Pramod Kohli, a member of the search committee, revealed that the panel was overwhelmed by the initial response. "You might be surprised to learn that we received 5,585 applications. It was a massive undertaking to scrutinise these applications. For this, we decided to create a Google Form with different categories and a scoring system based on the eligibility criteria; a 600-mark Google Form was created," Kohli said. (ANI)

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