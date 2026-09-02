Uttarakhand braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms as IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts

The weather department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places across the state. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 10:12 IST
Uttarakhand braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms as IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts
Heavy rain and dense fog lash Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district after IMD issues orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, while a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places across the state. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7.

In Rudraprayag district, heavy and continuous rainfall continues to lash several areas, while dense fog has enveloped the hilly regions, significantly reducing visibility. The combination of rain and fog has disrupted travel in the district, causing difficulties for local residents. The adverse weather has also affected normal life in rural areas, where persistent rainfall and excessive soil moisture have brought agricultural activities to a halt.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in several districts on Thursday, including Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely across all districts. On September 4, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar and Bageshwar, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are expected across the state.

On September 5, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely at isolated places in all districts of Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of the State till 10 am on September 2.

According to the alert, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and intense spells of rain, is likely for the next 18 hours from 3:58 pm today, as per the disaster management authority. Areas likely to be affected include Chaukhutiya, Bhikiyasen, Ranikhet, Bhanoli, Katarmal, Jainti, Ramnagar, Bhimtal, Haldwani, Mukteshwar, Kotabagh, Bhawali and Dwarahat, along with adjoining areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court orders CBI to register FIR in Disha Salian death case

Bombay High Court orders CBI to register FIR in Disha Salian death case

India
2
"He doesn't know about farming": TKS Elangovan slams CM Vijay over Mettur delay, says "water needed till January"

"He doesn't know about farming": TKS Elangovan slams CM Vijay over Mettur de...

India
3
German power grid under fresh sabotage attack, police say

German power grid under fresh sabotage attack, police say

Global
4
Auto PLI scheme draws Rs 45,477 cr investment, creates over 67,000 jobs: Kumaraswamy

Auto PLI scheme draws Rs 45,477 cr investment, creates over 67,000 jobs: Kum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026