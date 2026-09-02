Delhi gangrape case: Fingerprints of accused and minor victim found on vehicle, police to file chargesheet soon

Forensic evidence has confirmed the presence of the suspects aboard the moving sleeper bus where a 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped, according to Delhi Police sources. Police sources have revealed that fingerprints belonging to both the victim and the two accused were recovered from the bus. Forensic samples were also collected from the bus seats and the steering wheel. Additionally, the police have seized the clothes of the bus driver, Kuldeep, and the conductor, Sandeep.

The authorities are currently awaiting the DNA report as part of the ongoing investigation, and the police are set to file a chargesheet in the case very soon. A 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly subjected to a brutal gang-rape aboard a moving sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 kilometres across the national capital region before the suspects abandoned her near a major transit terminal, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of August 4 in a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area. The police have arrested the bus driver, Kuldeep, and the conductor, Sandeep, in connection with the case. According to police sources, the victim is a Class 11 student hailing from the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the victim, the driver and conductor subsequently raped her and threatened to kill her when she resisted. The accused dropped the victim off on the Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late at night and fled the scene. A terrified student contacted the Kashmere Gate police and reported the entire incident. Police have arrested both accused individuals from a bus parking lot in Timarpur and seized the sleeper bus used in the crime. Following the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. NHRC issued notices to the Police Commissioners of Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar and the Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. (ANI)