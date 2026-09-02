Keralam: Three arrested for train robberies at Aluva, Angamaly; police recover Rs 40,000, gold and phones

Three persons have been arrested in connection with robbery incidents reported on morning trains at Aluva and Angamaly railway stations, with police recovering Rs 40,000 in cash, four mobile phones and six sovereigns of gold from their possession. Ernakulam Railway Sub Division DYSP George Joseph said the accused were arrested in connection with cases registered on August 28 and 30. The arrested persons have been identified as Saidul Haque (22), Masrul Islam (22) and Rasak Ali (43), all residents of Assam.

"We have arrested three persons involved in the crime which was registered on August 28th and 30th. This is a robbery. Incidents occurred on the morning train at Aluva and Angamaly railway stations," DYSP George Joseph told ANI. Police recovered Rs 40,000, four mobile phones and six sovereigns of gold from the accused, he said.

"We have arrested three persons with Rs 40,000 and four mobile phones and six sovereigns of gold. We have recovered the complete materials from there," Joseph said. However, the accused had allegedly spent around Rs 20,000 at various bars, which police have not been able to recover so far.

According to the DYSP, the accused were allegedly involved in drug-related activities and were planning to commit more robberies to raise money for purchasing drugs from Assam. "They are operating for selling the drugs to Perumbavoor. They were planning to commit more robberies and after getting that amount, they were going to Assam for purchasing more drugs," Joseph said.

He added that the accused allegedly viewed train robberies as an easy way to make money due to the high value of drugs in Kerala. Police are continuing their investigation to identify any additional crimes linked to the accused and ascertain whether others were involved in the robbery and alleged drug network.

In a separate case, the total number of arrests in connection with the seizure of 139.29 grams of MDMA in Kasaragod has risen to seven. A Ghanaian national and a woman were among the latest accused arrested by the special investigation team. Kasaragod Superintendent of Police Nidhinraj P told ANI that Ghanaian national Victor Dasaba and Riya Khan, also known as Sathi Shaikh, were apprehended in connection with the alleged drug syndicate case.

Investigators are examining the alleged network and following leads across Madhya Pradesh, Kollam and Kasaragod to establish the procurement and distribution chain. (ANI)