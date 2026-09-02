MP Congress urges state govt to allow Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event at Indore's Nehru Stadium on Sept 12

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari has urged the state government to make Indore's Nehru Stadium available for the proposed "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme featuring Rahul Gandhi, scheduled to be held on September 12. In a post on X, Patwari appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to take cognisance of the Congress proposal and immediately provide the stadium for the event.

"Chief Minister ji, Urban Administration Minister ji, taking cognisance of the Congress proposal, Nehru Stadium in Indore should be made immediately available for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition and is running an awareness campaign across the country regarding the protection of education and the future of the youth," Patwari said. The Congress chief described the proposed programme as a dialogue on education and the aspirations of young people rather than a political campaign.

"This programme is not the promotion of a political party; it is a dialogue related to the future of the country, our youth, their dreams and the right to education. The truth is that the dreams of the youth will be safe only when education is safe! Only when education is protected will the future of the country be protected," Patwari said. The Congress leader stressed that he did not want to engage in a debate or political statements over whether the programme could be stopped on the pretext of rules and regulations.

"I do not even want to get into the debate and statements about stopping this important programme under the guise of rules and regulations. The government should understand the seriousness and national importance of the issue and make Indore's Nehru Stadium available for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'," Patwari said. Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme is proposed to be held in Indore on September 12, 2026, where the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will interact with students and young people.

The campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, with the objective of bringing student-related issues into the national political discourse.

The proposed programme is scheduled for September 12, with the Congress seeking the state government's cooperation in ensuring that the venue is made available for the event. (ANI)