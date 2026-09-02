"Deeply emotional day for every Uttarakhandi": CM Dhami pays tribute to 1994 Mussoorie firing victims

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said September 2 is a deeply emotional day for every Uttarakhandi as it marks the anniversary of the 1994 Mussoorie firing incident.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:51 IST
"Deeply emotional day for every Uttarakhandi": CM Dhami pays tribute to 1994 Mussoorie firing victims
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said September 2 is a deeply emotional day for every Uttarakhandi as it marks the anniversary of the 1994 Mussoorie firing incident. Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Today is a deeply emotional day for every Uttarakhandi, as it marks the anniversary of the 1994 Mussoorie firing incident. It is a day to pay tribute. This major movement took place here in protest against the Khatima firing incident, which had occurred on September 1, 1994."

Recalling the incident, he further added, saying, "On that day, lathis and bullets were used barbarically against unarmed agitators, resulting in the loss of six lives. I offer my heartfelt tributes to all those andolankaris." The Chief Minister reiterated his resolve to build the state as per the dreams of the martyrs. "We further strengthen our resolve to build an Uttarakhand that aligns with the dreams of those who sacrificed their lives and fought for the cause; we pledge to work ceaselessly without stopping or tiring to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country," he added.

September 2, 1994, remains a painful day in the history of Uttarakhand. On this day, the peaceful valleys of Mussoorie were shaken by gunfire when police opened fire on protesters demanding a separate Uttarakhand state. Six protesters--four men and two women--were killed, while a police officer also lost his life in the incident. The Mussoorie firing became a major turning point in the Uttarakhand statehood movement. Although the demand for a separate state had been raised since the 1970s, the movement gained momentum and took a violent turn during the 1990s.

The firing on peaceful protesters in Mussoorie on September 2, 1994, left many injured and claimed six lives. Decades later, the names of those who lost their lives are still remembered, while their families and friends continue to ask whether their sacrifices have truly been honoured. (ANI)

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