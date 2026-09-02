Delhi HC issues notice on student's plea against reversal of JDMC Union election result

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice and sought responses from the respondents on a petition filed by Janki Devi Memorial College student Raqiba Trannum challenging the reversal of her election as General Secretary of the college's Students' Union for the academic session 2026-27. Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice in the matter and called upon the respondents to file their replies. The matter is now listed for further hearing on October 12, 2026.

Trannum, a B.A. Sociology (Hons.) student of Janki Devi Memorial College, University of Delhi, has approached the High Court through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, challenging the College's August 26 decision revising the election result and declaring another candidate, Rashmi Singh, as the General Secretary. According to the petition, the election for the posts of General Secretary and Joint Secretary was held on August 24, 2026, following which Trannum secured the highest number of valid votes, stated to be 56.75, and was declared elected as General Secretary under the First-Past-the-Post system prescribed in the Constitution of the JDMC Students' Union.

The petitioner has alleged that a day after the declaration of the result, she was called to a meeting with the Principal, members of the Election Committee and the Teacher-in-Charge of her department and was orally informed that her candidature and election were proposed to be cancelled. The alleged basis, according to the plea, was an Instagram post by SFI Delhi congratulating Trannum on her electoral victory. Trannum has denied authoring, publishing, authorising or controlling the said social media post and has also maintained that she is not a member of any political party or student organisation.

The plea states that she was neither served with a show-cause notice nor supplied with any written complaint, evidence or other material allegedly linking her to the social media post. She has contended that despite her explanation and clarification, the College on August 26 issued a revised result declaring Rashmi Singh as the General Secretary. Challenging the decision, Trannum has alleged that the reversal of an already declared election result was arbitrary, illegal and in violation of the principles of natural justice. She has contended that the impugned notice does not disclose any specific allegation, finding of disqualification, inquiry, complaint, evidence or provision of the JDMC Students' Union Constitution authorising such reversal.

The petition further argues that the College Constitution provides a detailed mechanism for scrutiny of nominations, resolution of election-related grievances and removal of elected office-bearers. According to the petitioner, none of the prescribed safeguards, including furnishing allegations and providing a reasonable opportunity of hearing, were followed before her electoral mandate was displaced. The plea also questions the declaration of the candidate who had not originally won the election as General Secretary without conducting a fresh election or first establishing Trannum's lawful disqualification or removal.

After the petitioner submitted a representation on August 27 challenging the cancellation of her election, the College kept the scheduled swearing-in ceremony for the post of General Secretary in abeyance until further notice. However, the August 26 revised result continues to remain in force, the petition states. Trannum has sought quashing of the August 26 notice, restoration of the original election result declaring her as General Secretary, and directions restraining the College from recognising, administering oath to or permitting Rashmi Singh to function as General Secretary pursuant to the revised result.

In the alternative, she has sought directions that any proceedings against her for an alleged violation of election rules be conducted strictly in accordance with the JDMC Students' Union Constitution and the principles of natural justice after furnishing her with the complete allegations and material relied upon. The respondents in the matter include Janki Devi Memorial College, its Principal, the Chief Election Officers/Election Committee, the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University and Rashmi Singh. (ANI)