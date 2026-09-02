People connected to faith should be given responsibility: UP Congress on Ram Temple Trust

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai demanded that a Dharmacharya (religious leader) be appointed through the Shankaracharya to oversee temple affairs instead of an administrative Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:29 IST
People connected to faith should be given responsibility: UP Congress on Ram Temple Trust
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, demanding that a Dharmacharya (religious leader) be appointed through the Shankaracharya and faithful be charged with responsibility to oversee the affairs of the Trust. "I believe the issue of donation theft is huge and wrong in itself. A Dharmacharya should be appointed there through the Shankaracharya, with people connected to the faith given responsibility," he told ANI.

Earlier, the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust began at Shri Maniramdas Chhawni in Ayodhya on Wednesday to discuss and decide on the appointment of the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Trust members, including Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das and Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, arrived at the venue for the meeting.

The Trust is expected to discuss the selection report and decide on the name of its first CEO during the meeting. The search committee constituted to select the first CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir submitted its final report a day earlier after a rigorous screening process that saw more than 5,000 applicants compete for the post.

The report was submitted during a high-level meeting attended by Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi. The three-member search committee comprises retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, former scientist Suresh Haware, and former Justice Pramod Kohli. (ANI)

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