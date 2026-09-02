Ex-Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao appointed coordinator under Gondwana University's 'Ekal' initiative

Former senior Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi, who surrendered along with 61 associates in Gadchiroli in October 2025, has been appointed as a coordinator under Gondwana University's 'Ekal' initiative. 'Ekal' initiative was launched in 2022 to spread awareness regarding various constitutional rights; the program organises orientation programs on different acts and policies.

Bhupathi, who remained active in the Maoist movement for several years before joining the mainstream, said he had decided to work with people within the framework of the Constitution and applied for the assignment after finding an opportunity to pursue that objective. "I took the decision to reach out to the people within the framework of the Constitution. I had already conveyed this decision earlier to the State's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. With that purpose in mind, after coming here, I found a good opportunity. To make use of that opportunity, I applied for this job, and I was selected. It feels very good. Today is the first day," Bhupathi said.

Under the initiative, he will work with Sahayog Mitras (support facilitators), who are active in Gram Sabhas across villages. He said his role would include conducting classes for the facilitators, raising their awareness and helping build their understanding of Gram Sabha powers. "As far as the university has informed me, in the villages... there are individuals designated as Sahayog Mitras (support facilitators). They work actively in the Gram Sabhas. These Sahayog Mitras will come here; I have to conduct classes for them, raise their awareness, and build their consciousness," he said.

He also said coordinators would subsequently visit six blocks across North and South Gadchiroli and that he would also accompany them when required to meet villagers and explain the powers of Gram Sabhas. Bhupathi said Gram Sabhas and their functioning were a subject he was familiar with, claiming that the expansion of Gram Sabhas in Gadchiroli outside Lekha-Mendha had largely taken place through the intervention of his former organisation.

"I know all the villages and Gram Sabhas. I know who is involved in which Gram Sabha; in fact, I know every single household in each village," he said. He said the initiative would also focus on ensuring the implementation of rights available to Gram Sabhas under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, the 73rd Constitutional Amendment and the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act.

Bhupathi said Gram Sabhas have rights over 64 varieties of minor forest produce under PESA and efforts would be made to ensure their proper implementation. According to officials, Bhupathi will work as a link between Gram Sabhas, tribal residents and the administration. He will guide villagers on their rights under PESA and the Forest Rights Act, assist them with documentation for forest rights claims and help address deficiencies in applications before their submission to the administration.

His appointment has been made on a three-month contractual basis, with an honorarium of Rs 30,000 per month. Bhupathi said the university administration had informed him that the assignment was initially for three months and could be extended depending on his conduct and performance. "The university administration has stated that for now, it is for a period of three months. Later, depending on our conduct and performance, they may grant an extension," he said.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police M Ramesh had reportedly suggested Bhupathi's name to Gondwana University after he expressed his willingness to work on issues concerning tribal communities. He was subsequently interviewed and selected for the assignment. Under the 'Ekal' initiative, Gondwana University has so far undertaken capacity-building work in 1,149 villages covering 532 Gram Sabhas across Gadchiroli district. (ANI)