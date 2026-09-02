New Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Madan Pandey says focus will be on better supervision, devotee facilities

Newly appointed Shri RamJanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Madan Mohan Pandey on Wednesday said he would work towards improving supervision and ensuring better facilities and convenience for devotees visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 19:10 IST
New Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Madan Pandey says focus will be on better supervision, devotee facilities
New member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Madan Mohan Pandey (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Newly appointed Shri RamJanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Madan Mohan Pandey on Wednesday said he would work towards improving supervision and ensuring better facilities and convenience for devotees visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Dr Nirmala Yadav will join the Trust as new trustees.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said he learnt about his appointment through television around 2 PM and described the opportunity to serve on the trust as a matter of responsibility. "I have been appointed as a member of the trust. I got the news from television around 2 PM. A meeting was held... I have received an opportunity to serve, so I will do that," Pandey said.

On reports regarding the appointment of an Air Chief Marshal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pandey said that the name was being discussed but he was not aware whether the appointment had been finalised. "The name of the Air Chief Marshal for the position of CEO is coming up, but I do not know if it has been finalised yet," he said.

Pandey also acknowledged that there had been a lack of supervision and said efforts would be made to strengthen the system. "There was a lack of supervision. Everyone accepts that. We will see how we can improve supervision," he said.

Highlighting the importance of facilities at the temple, Pandey said adequate amenities should be ensured for pilgrims and visitors. "The government has done a great job too--they provided ample land. This is a matter of great fortune that we won the Supreme Court case, and the temple was built. Otherwise, what was there before? Nothing," he said.

He said the focus should now remain on providing amenities for travellers and ensuring convenience for devotees visiting the temple. "Ensure there are amenities for travellers and convenience for the devotees at the temple. As long as there are no issues, what else is needed? There are plenty of facilities, and they will continue to be provided," Pandey said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is responsible for overseeing the construction, management and related affairs of the Ram Temple complex at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) has been appointed the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.

Making the announcement, the Trust's interim general secretary Krishna Mohan said that the decision was taken after a discussion at the meeting held today.. He also recalled Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra's association with Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

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