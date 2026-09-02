"Major blow to faith": SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP over Ram Temple row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that administrative missteps and financial disputes surrounding Ram Temple management have impacted the sacred sentiment of religious believers.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 18:35 IST
"Major blow to faith": SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP over Ram Temple row
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that administrative missteps and financial disputes surrounding Ram Temple management have impacted the sacred sentiment of religious believers. Speaking to the reporters, the SP chief noted that the situation regarding the new trustees and the CEO of Ram Temple Trust presents a major challenge to its governance following recent investigative probes.

He added that while trust decisions ultimately rest with the government and the board, underlining that the recent controversies have eroded public trust. "I cannot say anything on this matter. This decision rests with the government. The trust takes its own decisions. The trust faces a challenge because of the kind of issues that have emerged, along with the reports submitted by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) after its investigation," Yadav said.

Akhilesh pointed to inconsistencies in how legal proceedings and accountability were handled following the Special Investigation Team's findings. "Following the SIT probe, an FIR was registered, people were jailed, and then clean chits were given," he said.

"Faith goes even beyond credibility. A major blow has been dealt to faith and devotion by the BJP. Whoever takes over will bear a huge responsibility," he added. Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed three new trustees and named retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Dr Nirmala Yadav will join the Trust as new trustees, the Trust's interim general secretary Krishna Mohan announced in a press conference. Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) will take charge as the new CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.

The appointments were announced after a meeting of the Trust began at Shri Maniramdas Chhawni in Ayodhya earlier today. The meeting was convened to discuss and decide on the appointment of the first CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. (ANI)

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