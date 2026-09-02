Manipur: Women's organization stages sit-in, demands Assembly resolutions on missing persons, rehabilitation

IMAGI MEIRA, a prominent women-led grassroots organization, staged a sit-in protest in Imphal on Wednesday, demanding that the Manipur Legislative Assembly unanimously adopt resolutions on missing persons, rehabilitation of internally displaced people and security-related issues during its ongoing session. The protesters demanded that authorities intensify efforts to trace 34 Meitei people who have remained missing since the outbreak of violence in the state. They also sought the recovery and return of their mortal remains to their families if they are found to have died.

The protesters called for speedy justice and comprehensive rehabilitation for all victims of the ongoing crisis. They also demanded the safe resettlement of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their original homes and localities. Another major demand was the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups. The protesters cited allegations of the involvement of SoO cadres in attacks on civilians and activities that they claimed have threatened peace and security in the state.

They also demanded the enactment of the Manipur Indigenous People (Verification, Identification and Registration) Act to protect the identity, rights and interests of the indigenous people of the state. Alternatively, the protesters called for the Assembly to pass a resolution against illegal immigration in Manipur in accordance with the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (Act No. 13 of 2025), enacted on April 4.

The protesters urged legislators to take up the issues during the 8th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly and adopt the resolutions unanimously. They said addressing the concerns of missing persons and displaced families, along with ensuring their rehabilitation and security, was essential for restoring peace in the state.

The sit-in comes amid the prolonged ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has led to loss of lives, displacement and continuing security concerns. The protesters appealed to the state government and elected representatives to take concrete steps on their demands and ensure the protection of civilians and the rights of indigenous communities.

They also called for sustained efforts to restore normalcy and create conditions for the safe return and rehabilitation of displaced people in their original places of residence. (ANI)