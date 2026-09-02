HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 20:45 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of ​the fourth day at ​the U.S. Open ‌on Tuesday (times ​GMT): 1500 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under cloudy skies, with ‌temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius. READ MORE

Zverev soaks up pressure to advance, rain plays spoilsport at US Open Swiatek banks on ‌renewed confidence as Medvedev battles to regain lost ‌form

Teenager Frodin hopes to meet idol Serena after US Open debut Birthday boy Monfils beats Vallejo in first round of his last ⁠US ​Open

Home favourite Gauff ⁠storms past Sonmez at US Open Andreeva dismantles Tjen, eases into ⁠US Open second round

Keys and Fritz cruise as rain disrupts ​outdoor US Open play Rybakina quiets injury concerns with first-round ⁠win over Frodin

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes ⁠seeding): ARTHUR ​ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.) 8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia) Jaime ⁠Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v ⁠Sebastian ⁠Gorzny (U.S.)

11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.) Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) v 6-Linda Noskova (Czechia)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round

Tennis-Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round

Global
2
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Global
3
Cycling-Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Cycling-Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Global
4
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026