HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of ​the fourth day at ​the U.S. Open ‌on Tuesday (times ​GMT): 1500 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under cloudy skies, with ‌temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius. READ MORE

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U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes ⁠seeding): ARTHUR ​ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.) 8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia) Jaime ⁠Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v ⁠Sebastian ⁠Gorzny (U.S.)

11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.) Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) v 6-Linda Noskova (Czechia)