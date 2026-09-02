HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four
Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 1500 PLAY BEGINS
Play began in New York under cloudy skies, with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius. READ MORE
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U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)
3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.) 8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)
1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia) Jaime Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Sebastian Gorzny (U.S.)
11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.) Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)
Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) v 6-Linda Noskova (Czechia)