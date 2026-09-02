NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI court rejects Lokhande's plea seeking direction to CBI to place on record material sent to CFSL

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday rejected a plea moved on behalf of accused Dhananjay Lokhande in the NEET-UG paper leak case, seeking directions to the CBI to place on record and supply the material sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), along with the CFSL report concerning articles related to him, before arguments on the point of charge are heard. Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta dismissed the application after hearing submissions by the counsel for the accused and objections raised by the CBI prosecutor. It was stated on behalf of the accused that the devices mentioned in the application were forwarded to CFSL on July 27; however, the report is shown as awaited.

Advocate Vikram Singh, the counsel for the accused, stated that CBI must supply the CFSL report and place the articles on record for arguments on charge. The charge-sheet shows eleven devices for which the CFSL reports have been filed; however, no device related to Dhananjay Lokhande has been mentioned therein. It was also stated that neither the material concerning the articles of Dhananjay Lokhande, like forwarding letter, questioned exhibits/mirror images, hash value and the queries framed for the examiner, has been supplied nor placed on record.

The counsel submitted that it would be difficult to address the arguments on charge on behalf of Lokhande without the said devices, as the CFSL report may or may not disclose any incriminating material against the accused. On the other hand, senior public prosecutor V K Pathak for CBI submitted that the court has to pass the order on the point of charge based on documents available on record and as far as the report of CFSL is concerned, the same shall be supplied to the accused upon receipt from CFSL.

Pathak also read out certain portion of the statements of Satyajit Solunke recorded under section 183 of BNSS (D-391) and submitted that the aforesaid statements contain sufficient prima facie material against the accused. It was also submitted that the CFSL result qua the digital device(s) is only for corroboration. The object of filing such an application is only to delay the trial on charge. Thus, the application is not maintainable, and the same may be dismissed.

While dismissing the application, the court said, "Keeping in view of the discussions, this court does not find any merit in the present application; accordingly, the same is hereby dismissed." (ANI)