Delhi BJP Chief Harsh Malhotra welcomes free solar power systems for consumers using up to 400 units

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra welcomed the announcement by the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government to provide free solar power systems to all consumers using up to 400 units of electricity and expressed hope that Delhi residents will now take interest in both the use of solar power and selling surplus power to Power DISCOMs.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 20:11 IST
Delhi BJP Chief Harsh Malhotra welcomes free solar power systems for consumers using up to 400 units
Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra welcomed the announcement by the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government to provide free solar power systems to all consumers using up to 400 units of electricity and expressed hope that Delhi residents will now take interest in both the use of solar power and selling surplus power to Power DISCOMs. Malhotra said, "The decision to install free solar power systems reflects the BJP government's long-term vision. The cost of installing solar power systems had become a major barrier for both ordinary and middle-class consumers."

"Understanding this challenge, the Delhi government has decided to provide these systems free of cost. While this may appear to be a free distribution today, it will soon result in a substantial reduction in the amount spent on electricity subsidies in Delhi. This will not only help recover the cost of the free distribution but will also enable power DISCOMs to access cheaper electricity," he said. Malhotra termed the claim made by an AAP leader that the Arvind Kejriwal Government had introduced a solar power scheme as laughable. He said that the Delhi Solar Power Scheme introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal Government in 2016 was also equally hollow, like many of its other populist schemes.

"The proof is that during the nine years between 2016 and 2024, only around 5,350 small to major electricity consumers showed interest in the scheme," Malhotra said. He further said, "AAP leaders should explain that if there was any substance to Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the 2016 Delhi Solar Power Scheme was effective, why did only 5,350 small to major consumers join the scheme in nine years?" (ANI)

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