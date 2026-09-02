Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary calls on farmers, traders to work together for state's prosperity

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday called upon farmers and traders to work together to strengthen the state's economy and contribute to making Bihar prosperous. Choudhary was speaking at the state-level conference of the Bihar Rajya Khadyaann Vyavsayik Sangh (Bihar State Foodgrain Traders Association) and the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of Ram Lakhan Prasad Gupta, organised at the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Patna.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Ram Lakhan Prasad Gupta on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution, while urging foodgrain and food product traders to play an active role in the state's economic development. "When the hard work of farming and the strength of the market come together, the path to prosperity opens," Choudhary said.

He said farmers and traders both have an important role in strengthening Bihar's economy and called for greater coordination between the two sectors. "Farmers and traders should work together and contribute to making Bihar prosperous," the Chief Minister said.

Choudhary said the state government was making continuous efforts to promote business and entrepreneurship and asserted that Bihar has significant potential for trade and industry. He also appealed to people from Bihar living outside the state to return and establish businesses and enterprises in Bihar.

"Those from Bihar who are living outside should return to Bihar and undertake entrepreneurship and business here. Bihar is completely ready for this, and there is immense potential for enterprise and business here," he said. The Chief Minister also directed the Agriculture Department to prepare a plan to make small spaces available at market committees for small traders and people associated with the foodgrain trade.

He said providing such spaces would enable small businesses to operate more easily, promote local trade and improve coordination between farmers and traders. Choudhary said efforts should be made to connect agricultural production with markets, facilitate trade and expand opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship across the state.

He said the government aims to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision of a prosperous Bihar. "For this, the farmers and businesses of Bihar must work together," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that strengthening the agricultural and trading ecosystem would require collective efforts from farmers, traders and the government. The conference was attended by Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Jaiswal, former Governor Ganga Prasad, Bihar Assembly MLA and Chief Whip of the ruling party Sanjeev Chaurasia, Patna Municipal Corporation Mayor Sita Sahu, along with other elected representatives and dignitaries.

The state government has been seeking to encourage investment, entrepreneurship and business activity in Bihar, with agriculture and allied sectors remaining important components of the state's economy. (ANI)