Russia says it struck two cargo vessels carrying equipment for the Ukrainian army, logistics centres

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 20:22 IST
Russia says it struck two cargo vessels carrying equipment for the Ukrainian army, logistics centres

Russian ​forces ‌struck two cargo ​vessels on Wednesday, ‌one in Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk and another in ‌the Black Sea, Russia's ‌Defence Ministry said. The ministry said in a ⁠statement ​that ⁠the vessels were transporting weapons and ⁠ammunition for the ​Ukrainian military.

It also said ⁠Russian forces struck three ⁠logistics ​centres in the Kyiv region and port ⁠infrastructure in Odesa. Reuters could ⁠not ⁠independently verify the ministry's assertions.

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