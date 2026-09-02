Russia says it struck two cargo vessels carrying equipment for the Ukrainian army, logistics centres
Russian forces struck two cargo vessels on Wednesday, one in Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk and another in the Black Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that the vessels were transporting weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian military.
It also said Russian forces struck three logistics centres in the Kyiv region and port infrastructure in Odesa. Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.