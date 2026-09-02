108 Emergency Service: Gujarat's trusted lifeline for 19 years

The 108 service is not just an ambulance service; it also provides pre-hospital care before patients reach the hospital. Launched on August 29, 2007, with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the service has grown significantly over the past 19 years. Gujarat's 108 ambulance service has completed 19 years and entered its 20th year, a release said. The 108 Emergency Medical Service has become a lifeline for citizens during emergencies and disasters across Gujarat. So far, it has responded to more than 1.99 crore emergency cases, providing timely support to lakhs of families across the State.

The scheme was launched by the Government of Gujarat to provide free ambulance services to quickly transport needy, critically ill, and injured persons to hospitals during emergencies. Around 99% of calls to the 108 number are answered within the first two rings, reflecting efficiency that exceeds international standards. Across Gujarat, one 108 ambulance is mobilised every 21 seconds to respond to an emergency. The service has an average response time of 13 minutes and 9 seconds.

A state-of-the-art Emergency Response Centre has been operationalised across a 15-acre area at Naroda-Kathwada in Ahmedabad, providing 24x7 emergency services for medical, police and fire-related incidents. To avoid delays and ensure the immediate mobilisation of ambulances, the caller's location is automatically identified through an advanced CAD application with location-based services. The 108 Emergency Service has responded to nearly 1.99 crore emergency cases up to August 2026. These include more than 1.96 crore medical emergencies, 2.55 lakh police-related emergencies, and 8,300 fire-related incidents, providing timely support to those in need. Over the past 19 years, the service has helped save more than 19.66 lakh precious lives in critical conditions. During this period, the 108 ambulance fleet has travelled more than 62 crore kilometres.

The 108 Emergency Service has played a key role in supporting the Government's efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality in Gujarat. Over the past 19 years, the service has responded to more than 62.97 lakh pregnancy and childbirth-related emergencies. Of these, trained ambulance staff successfully conducted more than 1,64,715 deliveries at the scene or while transporting patients to hospitals. The service has also provided pre-hospital care in more than 24.18 lakh road accident cases, 11.77 lakh serious respiratory cases and 9.87 lakh heart attack cases, ensuring timely hospitalisation during the crucial golden hour. The State Government, in coordination with GUJSAIL and GVK EMRI, launched India's first integrated 'Air Ambulance Service' on March 21, 2022. A dedicated 'Boat Ambulance Service' has also been introduced at Porbandar and Okha ports to provide timely medical support to fishermen working at sea. Providing free emergency services, the 108 ambulance network transports an average of around 4,780 patients to hospitals every day, making it a vital support system for citizens, including those living in the remotest parts of the State.

The integrated emergency helpline '112', launched by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to ensure immediate assistance to citizens during emergencies across the State, has completed one year of service. During this period, the '112' helpline has attended more than 10 lakh emergency calls. The service has emerged as a reliable lifeline for citizens, with its control room attending an average of 10 calls every minute, ensuring that police or other relevant emergency assistance reaches citizens within minutes. The call centre agents, ambulance staff, drivers and police personnel associated with these emergency services work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, without holidays. Their dedicated and tireless service makes them the true, unseen 'heroes' of Gujarat. (ANI)