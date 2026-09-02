"Women's ideas, leadership will be instrumental in building Viksit Bharat...": Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday called upon the nation's young women to take an active role in shaping the country's future, emphasising that their leadership and innovation are essential to achieving the vision of a "Viksit Bharat." "The young women of today must not merely aspire to participate in public life; they must have the confidence to lead, question, innovate and contribute to nation-building. Their voices, ideas and leadership will be instrumental in building a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Interacting with students of Lakshmibai College, University of Delhi, during their visit to the Delhi Assembly under the Youth Outreach Programme, Gupta said that India's young generation possesses immense potential to strengthen democratic institutions through awareness, participation and informed citizenship. He noted that programmes such as the Youth Outreach Programme provide students with an opportunity to move beyond textbooks and gain a first-hand understanding of how democratic institutions function and how public policies are shaped.

The Speaker particularly encouraged the young women visiting the Assembly to see themselves as future leaders in every sphere of public life. He urged them to develop confidence in expressing their views, remain curious about governance and public affairs, and use their education as a foundation for meaningful social and civic contribution. Gupta said that women, with their ideas, determination and leadership, have a crucial role to play in shaping a progressive and self-reliant India. As part of the programme, the students of Lakshmibai College visited the historic Assembly complex and explored its rich legislative heritage dating back to 1912. They were introduced to the institution's journey from the era of the Central Legislative Assembly, including the legacy of leaders such as Shri Vithalbhai Patel, to its present-day role as the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The visiting students were also presented with the commemorative history book 'Ek Shatabdi Yatra', offering them an opportunity to explore the Assembly's remarkable journey and its contribution to Delhi's democratic history. The programme concluded with a visit to the main Assembly House chamber, where the students witnessed the functioning of the Legislature in the very space where matters concerning the people of Delhi are deliberated. The Speaker emphasised that a democracy becomes stronger when its young citizens are informed, engaged and willing to participate constructively in public affairs. He said that empowering the youth, particularly young women, with knowledge of democratic institutions is an investment in the leadership and governance of tomorrow. (ANI)