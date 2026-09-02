Anthropic back on 'right side' with Trump administration, US Commerce secretary says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 21:57 IST
Anthropic back on 'right side' with Trump administration, US Commerce secretary says

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said AI ‌giant Anthropic is "back on the right side" with the Trump administration, according to an ‌Axios article published on Wednesday, suggesting that ‌the fraught relationship between the two sides has improved. Lutnick made the comment days after a ⁠U.S. ​judge sided ⁠with Anthropic in the company's fight with the ⁠American military over AI safety on the battlefield. ​U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had blocked Anthropic ⁠from certain military contracts because the company refused ⁠to ​allow the U.S. to use its Claude AI models for domestic ⁠surveillance or autonomous weapons. Anthropic sued in California court.

Anthropic ⁠did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

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