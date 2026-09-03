Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Steel Flyover; accuses BRS, BJP for creating hurdles to Musi Project

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating hurdles to the Musi Rejuvenation project in Hyderabad, saying the state government has taken up the initiative intending to create a night-time economy and generate employment opportunities for the local poor Muslim community. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Steel Flyover, the Chief Minister said that the State government has taken up the Musi project aiming to create a night-time economy in the city.

The project also ensured job opportunities for the local poor muslim community. The CM criticised the previous BRS government for not allocating funds to the infrastructure development projects in the city and confined it to only laying foundation stones during the 10-year rule. “The previous government merely performed the groundbreaking ceremony and washed its hands. The K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government did not spend a single penny on the bridge's construction. However, the people's government provided the funds and completed the bridge”, the Chief Minister remarked.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered his close association with the old city, which he called the 'Original City'. The Chief Minister announced that the Metro Rail project between Gowliguda and Chandrayanagutta would be completed by the next Assembly elections. “I will visit the old city on the Metro rail and seek votes in the next elections.” Further, the Chief Minister said that the Metro rail network would be expanded from Nagole to LB Nagar, Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad.

Listing out the development works in the old city during the Congress government, the CM said that a 3-km-long cable bridge at Miralam tank was already under construction, and it will be a replica of the cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, which is the centre of attraction for visitors in the city these days. CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to sanction every development work requisitioned by Asaduddin. Rs 25 crore was also sanctioned on the request of Malakpet MLA Balala. The CM appealed to the MLA to complete the works in 18 months, as the government is ready to spend the required funds to strengthen the education sector.

CM Revanth Reddy praised Asaduddin Owaisi for demonstrating patriotism during 'Operation Sindhoor'. Political ideologies may differ, but we are united when it comes to patriotism; the CM asserted that Telangana will develop only when the Hindus and Muslims are united and move together. The Chief Minister also highlighted the construction of one lakh 'Indiramma' houses in Hyderabad for the poor, 4 per cent reservation to Muslims by the Congress government, 200 units of free electricity to every poor family and cooking gas cylinders for just Rs 500. The CM reiterated that he would give priority to development and speak politics only during the elections. (ANI)